AHIMA And Content With Purpose Launch Digital Series Spotlighting The Critical Role Of Health Information In The Future Of Healthcare

As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, this dynamic new film series shines a light on the vital work of health information (HI) professionals at the intersection of care, technology, and policy. Through short films, expert interviews, and real-world case studies, the series showcases how HI professionals safeguard sensitive data, improve patient outcomes, and shape smarter, more connected healthcare systems.

“Behind every patient record is a story, and health information professionals ensure those stories are accurate, secure, and accessible when they matter most,” said Maria Caban Alizondo, PhD, RHIT, FAHIMA, AHIMA President/Chair.“As the leader in health information, AHIMA champions the professionals and standards that protect patient trust and drive responsible use of data and technology. This series highlights our profession's vital role in building smarter, more connected, and more equitable healthcare-today and for the future.”

Filmed across North America, the series highlights the innovation, expertise, and collaboration driving excellence in the profession. It explores themes such as:



Data for Better Health – how patient data powers improved health outcomes and a deeper understanding of social determinants of health

Smart Technologies – the role of AI and digital tools in enabling accurate, secure, and accessible records

Collaboration & Thought Leadership – how partnerships across governments, academia, and industry strengthen health systems Skills, Integrity & Certification – the value of credentials and professional standards in advancing healthcare transformation

Max Smith, Founder and Managing Director at Content With Purpose, said,“Health information professionals are not only shaping healthcare today, but they are also laying the foundations for its future. This series celebrates the vision, integrity, and innovation of the people and organizations working tirelessly to make every patient's story matter. By sharing their achievements with a wider audience, we hope to inspire even greater recognition of the profession's impact.”

The series features 12 short films from the following series partners: Cognizant, LateralCare, MDaudit, Nym, Sheppard Mullin, and Solventum.

It also includes a case study looking at how data can be used to address social determinants of health, as well as interviews with industry experts such as Tami McMasters Gomez, MHL, BS-HIM, CCDS, CDIP, Executive Director, Mid Revenue Cycle, UC Davis Health; Thea Campbell, MBA, RHIA, President-elect, AHIMA; Lakeyshia Moore, MBA, RHIA, Director of Coding Operations, Parkland Health; and Tyrel Guerrero, MBA, RHIA, Health Strategist and Educator, Texas State University and Saint Philip's College.

Together, these stories bring the profession to center stage, demonstrating how health information is revolutionizing the way data is created, exchanged, and utilized across healthcare.

Explore the series here.

