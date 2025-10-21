Crucial Unleashes Its Most Powerful Gaming Memory Yet: DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring a refined heatspreader, our newest high-performance low-latency memory is built for serious gamers who demand speed, style and reliability

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial®, a brand of Micron Technology, Inc., is deepening its commitment to gamers with the debut of Crucial DDR5 Pro Overclocking (OC) 6400 CL32 Gaming DRAM. Engineered for tech enthusiasts and offered in 32GB kits or 16GB single modules1, this new memory delivers faster speeds, lower latency and a bold new design that looks as good as it performs. This launch cements Crucial's commitment to PC gamers with new 10-nanosecond/CL32-class latency and delivers on feedback related to aesthetics, now with a new elevated heatspreader design.

“Today's AAA games are more immersive, fast paced and demanding than ever. They push systems to their limits with real-time action, intense multitasking and ultra-high frame rates,” said Dinesh Bahal, corporate vice president and general manager of Micron's Commercial Products Group.“Gamers need memory that can keep up. Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 is designed for those who want to win on both performance and style. It helps players load games faster, react instantly and stay ahead of the competition. It's fast, reliable and looks incredible inside your rig.”

Performance and specs:

Delivering meaningful performance gains in memory-sensitive games like Watch Dogs: Legion and Red Dead Redemption, Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 offers average frame rate improvements of up to 25%, for smoother gameplay.2 While performance gains vary by title and hardware configuration, the most significant improvements are typically seen in games and applications that are memory-intensive.

With speeds up to 6400MT/s3, this memory delivers up to 37.5% lower latency than JEDEC-standard DDR54, is optimized for next-gen multi-core CPUs and supports stable overclocking with Intel® XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPOTM5 (requires manual BIOS enablement). It's compatible with Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors (Series 2) and AMD RyzenTM 9000 Series processors, ensuring seamless integration into modern gaming and creative setups.

Key features:



Faster than ever: Up to 6400MT/s speed and CL32 latency means quicker reactions and smoother gameplay: More than 14% faster than standard 5600 DRAM. 6

Micron-powered performance: Backed by Micron's trusted memory technology for long-term reliability and energy efficiency. Multitask like a pro: Perfect for gaming, livestreaming, 3D rendering and content creation,7 making it ideal for custom builds or for anyone who uses data-intensive applications like AI and machine learning.



Engineered to win, styled to stand out

With a camo-inspired pattern, available in stealth matte black or snow fox white, Crucial's refined heatspreader combines function with standout aesthetics. A diamond-cut Crucial logo and bold“Crucial Pro” spine branding introduce a refined, tactical look. Designed for durability, the new heatspreader delivers reliable cooling performance and a clean, modern finish that complements high-performance builds.

Crucial DDR5 Pro OC 6400 CL32 Gaming DRAM will be available starting October 21, through e-tailers, retailers and channel partners. Visit Crucial for more information on where to purchase.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence and 5G applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products, and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

