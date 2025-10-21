Applied Expands Commercial Lines Capabilities For Canadian Brokers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New enhancements streamline submissions and unlock more quotable business segments to help brokers make commercial business more profitable

Toronto, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced new enhancements to its commercial lines solution in Applied Epic for the Canadian market. By unifying instant quote requests and email submissions into a single seamless workflow – and adding support for a broader range of industry segments – Applied is giving brokers more choice, speed, and flexibility to grow their commercial book of business.

Applied's elevated commercial lines experience includes:



Unified Quoting Workflow: Brokers can now submit for both instant rates and email submissions directly from a single marketing dashboard embedded natively in Applied Epic, eliminating system switching, duplicate data entry across insurer portals, and fragmented workflows. Expanded Industry Segments: Business segments now include Farming, Education Services, Health Services, Hospitality, Manufacturing/Processing Services, Member Organization Services, Warehousing and Wholesale Services. These new segments are in addition to the Business & Professional Services, Contractors and Retail and Real Estate business segments already available in Applied Epic.



“Commercial lines quoting has traditionally been a fragmented, manual process that slows brokers down,” said Steve Whitelaw, senior vice president and general manager, Applied Systems Canada.“With these enhancements, brokers can easily prepare complete submissions and quote more lines of business in one place – delivering competitive rates and coverage options to clients faster and winning more profitable commercial business.”

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world's largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied's people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

CONTACT: Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems (678) 438-5093...