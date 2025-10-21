403
Information On Shares, Voting Rights And Authorized Capital
|Type of shares
|Ordinary registered shares
|ISIN code
|LT0000102253
|Bank's LEI code
|549300TK038P6EV4YU51
|Nominal value of 1 share, EUR
|0.29
|Number of shares, units
|652 398 897
|Authorised capital, EUR
|189 195 680.13
|Number of votes granted by all issued shares, units
|652 398 897
|Number of votes calculating the quorum of the General Meeting of Shareholders
|649 118 647
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
