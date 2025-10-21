Durabooks S14I Semi-Rugged Laptop Was Recognized Among The Best By The 2025 MAE Innovators Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fremont, CA, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stephanie WenglerInterprose for Durabook Americas+1 609.647.7833...

FREMONT, CA, October 21, 2025 - Honored by 2025 MAE Innovators Awards - Durabook Americas, an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions, announced today that its S14I Semi-rugged Laptop was recognized among the best by the 2025 MAE Innovators Awards. Votes placed by the engineering community recognized Durabook as a Silver Honoree.

Equipped with a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) integrated into its Intel® CoreTM Ultra 5/7 Ultra processor and Intel® AI Boost, along with Windows 11, the S14I accelerates AI-intensive tasks at the edge where military personnel work. Designed for ultimate efficiency, security, and performance, the S14I laptop combines military-grade durability with field-work functionality and long-lasting battery life for continuous use. The S14I boasts an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance, MIL-STD 810H certification, and four-foot drop protection, making it the toughest device in its category and setting a new standard for semi-rugged laptops.

The 2025 MAE Innovators Awards celebrates outstanding innovation in defense and aerospace for the engineering industry. As a Silver award honoree, Durabook's S14I Semi-rugged Laptop was recognized as“a very good innovation that resulted in not just incremental improvement, but in marked improvement over previous methods employed, approaches taken, or products/systems used”.

“It is gratifying to have the Durabook S14I Semi-rugged Laptop recognized with an MAE Innovators Award,” said Sasha Wang, president of Durabook Americas.“With the S14I laptop, Durabook delivers the power and immediacy of AI to aerospace and military operations and especially to the front lines where real-time data-driven decisions can substantially influence operational outcomes, a revolutionary step that will change military tactics for decades to come.”

“The revolutionary S14I directly addresses critical aerospace and military needs that were unmet, particularly the urgent requirement for immediate, actionable intelligence and enhanced data security in unforgiving environments,” said Joe Guest, president of Durabook Federal.“We appreciate the acknowledgement and esteem given the S14I laptop by such a prominent industry publication.”

Every year Military + Aerospace Electronics showcases and rewards companies, designers, and innovators who have contributed to the advancement of technology through their creative and impactful designs. 2025 MAE Innovators Award winners are chosen by the qualified judging panel chosen by the editorial staff at Military + Aerospace Electronics. Platinum, Gold, and Silver honorees are revealed every fall.

For more information, visit the Durabook America's website. Connect with Durabook Americas on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Durabook Americas

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. The company leverages the field experience of client partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions for more than 40 years, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit the websit or contact u.

Contact Info



Stephanie Wengler

...

+1 609-647-7833

Attachment

MAE Innovators Awards