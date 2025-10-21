Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) From AARP Receives $500,000 From Jpmorganchase To Support Technology Training For Older Adult Small Business Owners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funding is part of JPMorganChase's $10 million philanthropic commitment for Momentum Miami

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP announced it has received $500,000 in funding from JPMorganChase, as part of its support for Momentum Miami. The funding is in support of an innovative program aimed at equipping older adult small business owners and entrepreneurs with the technology skills they need to succeed in today's digital age.

This new initiative will provide hands-on training and resources designed to help older adults utilize technology to enhance their businesses. Through a combination of in-person and virtual programs, participants will learn how to leverage digital tools for essential business functions including advertising, marketing, sales, payment processing, and customer relations.

“Older adults own over half of all small businesses in the U.S., and they require technology training and support to succeed in today's digital economy," said Tom Kamber, executive director of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP.“This historic contribution from JPMorganChase and Momentum Miami will enable us to train hundreds of small business owners to use technology to maximize productivity and profits. Together, we will create more financial security for older adults and their families, while building a model for replication in communities across the country.”

In its first year, OATS will launch the program at its recently opened Senior Planet center in Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, with plans to expand to a total of 10 partner sites across Miami in the second year. The program will also be available virtually, providing access for participants across the country. During the two-year grant period, OATS will serve older adult small business owners through workshops, lectures, and digital resources.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy. With more and more businesses owned by older adults in Miami, it is important that we go beyond lending to support initiatives that will help these businesses remain competitive and succeed,” said Jonathan Bello, head of Chase for Business in Miami.“Through OATS and Momentum Miami, we are supporting a program that equips more small business owners with the skills they need to provide vital services to their communities and contribute to a stronger economy that works for everyone.”

With more than half of small business owners in the U.S. now 55 and older, the need for tailored support is clear. New research from AARP shows that members of the 50+ workforce are more likely to be self-employed, and their businesses are also more likely to provide employment opportunities for others. While older small business owners have a strong track record of success, many still face barriers in fully leveraging technology to grow their operations.

Program features will include:



A five-week hands-on training series covering digital tools for business growth;

A live lecture series, available in-person and online, with expert insights on business technology;

A dedicated online resource hub on SeniorPlanet with access to articles, recorded sessions, and community discussions; and A virtual affinity group on the Senior Planet Community platform for peer networking and mentorship.

“This new program from OATS, dedicated to strengthening the digital capacity of older small business owners, aligns with our mission to drive economic opportunity and empower underserved communities through technology,” said Rachel DeLevie-Orey, managing director of Momentum Miami.“This initiative will help current and prospective small business owners who are 50+ to leverage technology to turbocharge their local enterprises.”

This initiative builds on a 20+ year history of OATS providing free technology training for older adults. Through its Senior Planet centers, nationwide licensing network, and virtual programming, OATS successfully engaged over 650,000 participants in 2024 alone.

JPMorganChase has been doing business in Miami and South Florida for more than more 45 years and has made more than $55 million in philanthropic contributions in the region over the past six years. The firm serves 375,000 small business customers throughout South Florida.

About Momentum Miami

Momentum Miami is a first of its kind funding consortium that aims to deploy $100 million in philanthropic funding over five years into initiatives that remove entry barriers into the tech industry and that will create opportunities for underrepresented groups, including youth and small businesses. This transformational initiative was born from the belief that tech has the potential to become one of the greatest accelerants of socioeconomic mobility and opportunity generation. When we invest collaboratively, we create new pathways for social transformation. To learn more, visit

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. Founded in 2004, OATS is a social impact organization with a mission“to harness the power of technology to change the way we age.” OATS provides free technology classes and programs online and at more than 600 locations across the country and is a charitable affiliate of AARP. To learn more, visit or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

Media Contacts:

DeAnna Varilias (Litzky PR, on behalf of OATS from AARP)

...

Allison Reed

...