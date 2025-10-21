403
TDF Concludes Second Edition of the “Grow Tourism Accelerator” with 17 Startups Showcasing Innovation
Riyadh, October 21, 2025:
The Tourism Development Fund (TDF), Saudi Arabia’s national enabler of the tourism sector, has concluded the Grow Tourism Accelerator – Second Cohort Demo Day in Riyadh. Organized by (TDF Grow), the Fund’s non-financial enablement arm, the event was held under the sponsorship of the Arab National Bank (ANB) and the National Technology Development Program (NTDP), and brought together leading entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from both government and the private sector.
Mr. Qusai Al-Fakhri, CEO of TDF, expressed his pride in the program’s success and its impact on empowering entrepreneurs and startups. He said:
“We are proud of the innovation demonstrated by the participating entrepreneurs and startups, reflecting the dynamism of Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector. At TDF, we remain committed to supporting these emerging talents, empowering communities, and fostering a sustainable tourism ecosystem that thrives from small towns to major cities, fully aligned with the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.”
17 startups presented their projects spanning tourism technology, services, and innovative experiences, while an accompanying exhibition allowed investors and visitors to explore new tourism solutions and discuss partnership and growth opportunities.
Through TDF Grow, the Fund continues to empower entrepreneurs via accelerators, hackathons, bootcamps, and its dedicated incubation program, alongside mentorship and advisory programs. To date, over 9,000 entrepreneurs have benefited from these programs, and more than 100 startups have graduated to offer unique tourism experiences for local and international visitors. Collectively, TDF Grow-supported ventures have attracted over SAR 30 million in investments, emphasizing TDF Grow’s real-world impact on the sector.
In its second edition, the Grow Tourism Accelerator continues to accelerate the readiness of Saudi startups to deliver innovative, market-ready solutions that address local and global tourism needs, further strengthening the sector’s role as a key driver of economic diversification under Saudi Vision 2030.
