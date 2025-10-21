403
Türkiye Sets Aviation Safety Goals for 2026
(MENAFN) Türkiye aims to significantly increase its licensed pilot count to nearly 17,000 by the close of this year, with plans to exceed 18,000 in the next three years, as outlined in the 2026 Budget Bill.
Last year, Türkiye had 16,290 licensed pilots, and the goal for the upcoming year is to reach 17,102. This number is projected to rise to 17,816 in 2027 and 18,127 by 2028.
The number of licensed balloon pilots, particularly relevant in popular tourist regions for balloon flights, is expected to grow to 723 next year, reaching 732 in 2027 and 747 in 2028.
Türkiye is committed to ensuring civil aviation and flight safety are aligned with international standards.
The country plans to increase its efforts to forge more bilateral and multilateral air transport agreements and ensure the implementation of these deals in the coming year.
Inspections in the civil aviation sector will continue without interruption.
The planned number of inspections is set to increase, with a target of 1,708 by the end of 2025, 2,399 next year, 2,485 in 2027, and 2,664 by 2028.
