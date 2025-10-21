Old Doha Port Interchange To Be Closed Temporarily On Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary full road closure of the Old Doha Port Interchange to all traffic. Additionally, Corniche Street, from Sharq Interchange to the Islamic Museum Interchange, towards Al Dafna, will also be closed.



The road closure will take effect from 2am on Friday, October 24, 2025 until 7am on Saturday, October 25, 2025, to carry out maintenance works.

Throughout this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to speed limit, use all available diversion routes and consider rerouting through nearby streets to reach their destinations as indicated.

