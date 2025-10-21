Digital Health Center Saves JD3.1M Through E-Pharmacy System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) -- The Jordan Digital Health Center has saved approximately JD3.099 million since April through an electronic drug inventory management system, which improved cost efficiency and reduced waste by tracking medication movement from central warehouses to health centers and hospitals, said the Center's Director Ibrahim Labib.He told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the center's efforts highlight the growing impact of digital medicine technologies in improving the quality of healthcare services in the Kingdom.The center currently provides services in cardiology, diabetes, endocrinology, dialysis, radiology, intensive care, and telemedicine, and is electronically linked with five government hospitals: Ma'an, Tafileh, Ramtha, Mafraq, and Al-Eman in Ajloun, as well as three comprehensive health centers: Al-Mashare'a, Princess Basma, and Ghor Al-Mazra'a.He noted that the center launched its second expansion phase last week by connecting seven additional hospitals, bringing the total number of connected hospitals to 12 under a 20-week implementation plan.Labib said the center issues around 110 radiology reports daily, prepared remotely by specialized doctors and transmitted to peripheral hospitals in a short time. He emphasized that the center operates around the clock to ensure rapid response and diagnostic accuracy.He added that dialysis sessions are supervised remotely by nephrologists and clinical pharmacists, improving treatment quality and reducing complications.The center is also developing an electronic bed management system to direct patients to hospitals with available beds, he added.Labib stressed that the Jordan Digital Health Center operates in line with the national digital transformation vision and the 2023 Telehealth and Medical Care System, contributing to easing the burden on major hospitals and improving access to specialized healthcare across the Kingdom.