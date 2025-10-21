Trial Of Ruben Vardanyan Continues At Baku Military Court As Defense Attorney Steps Down

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and other serious offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on October 21 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The open court session was chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova) also presiding. The accused was provided with an interpreter fluent in Russian and was represented by defense attorney Avraam Berman.

At the beginning of the hearing, Judge Agayev introduced the court personnel, state prosecutors, translators, and other participants to the victims and their legal representatives, explaining their rights and obligations in accordance with the law.

During the session, Vardanyan requested a confidential meeting with his defense attorney, which the court granted. Following a short recess, he submitted a new motion to dismiss his lawyer, citing dissatisfaction with the overall trial process.

Defense attorney Avraam Berman noted that he left it to the court's discretion whether to grant the motion. Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General, Vusal Aliyev, stated that while the accused has the right to dismiss his lawyer, legislation requires that he must be represented by legal counsel. If Vardanyan lacks the means to hire one, the state is obligated to appoint an attorney to ensure his defense.

Vardanyan confirmed he had no contract with another lawyer and expressed no objection to a state-appointed defender. After deliberation, the court accepted his motion to dismiss Avraam Berman and forwarded the decision to the Bar Association to appoint a new defense attorney at the state's expense.

The trial has been postponed, with the next hearing scheduled for October 28.

It should be noted that Ruben Vardanyan faces charges under numerous articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code, including those relating to aggressive warfare (Articles 100.1, 100.2), deportation and persecution (Articles 107, 109), torture (Article 113), terrorism and its financing (Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 214.2.4, 214-1), illegal armed formations (Articles 279.1–279.3), and other crimes such as murder, mercenary activity, and illegal border crossing.