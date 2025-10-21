Robert Wyss

Professor Emeritus of Journalism, University of Connecticut

Bob Wyss is a journalism professor at the University of Connecticut. He was an award-winning writer and editor for the Providence Journal for 28 years, covering the environment, energy, and business issues. He has also contributed award-winning work to publications such as the New York Times, Christian Science Monitor, Boston Globe, Yankee, and Rhode Island Monthly. Born and raised in California, he is a graduate of California State University Long Beach and Kansas State University.

–present Professor, University of Connecticut

1974 Kansas State University, Journalism

ExperienceEducation