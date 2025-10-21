Adia Nutrition Inc. Appoints Dr. Evan Thomas, MD, Phd, To Drive Adia Med's Specialized Treatment Revolution

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is excited to announce the appointment of Evan Thomas, MD, PhD, as an Independent Medical Director for its medical division, Adia Med. A renowned radiation oncologist and visionary, Dr. Thomas will oversee clinic practices, including the cutting-edge Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (AHSCT) program, finalizing protocols to prepare for patient intake once in-network provider status is secured with major insurers.







Dr. Evan Thomas, MD, PHD

Cannot view this image? Visit:



Based in Winter Park, FL, Dr. Thomas serves as Chief Medical Officer of the Renaissance Institute of Precision Oncology & Radiosurgery. He is celebrated for his expertise in central nervous system (CNS) and functional radiosurgery, utilizing stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) and stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) to treat complex conditions. Dr. Thomas has pioneered Joint Glow, a groundbreaking therapy utilizing advanced radiotherapy for joint disorders, an innovative approach rare among U.S. physicians. His global influence includes clinical trial leadership, peer-reviewed publications, and lectures in over 15 countries.

"Dr. Evan Thomas is a transformative leader who will redefine Adia Med's impact," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Dr. Thomas's expertise in oncology enables Adia Med to provide exceptional specialized treatments to patients and clinics across the country."

As Medical Director, Dr. Thomas will guide Adia Med's clinical operations, finalize AHSCT protocols, and oversee Adia Med's other specialized therapies ensuring exceptional patient care.

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or by phone at 321-788-0850.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, AdiaLabs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website:

Website:

Website:

Website:

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.