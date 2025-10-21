403
Kuwait Amir Receives Turkish-Made Car As Gift From Pres. Erdogan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Tuesday a gift from visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at Bayan Palace.
The gift, an emblem of President Erdogan's appreciation and pride in the bilateral ties between the two nations, is a Turkish made electric car by the name of Togg.
His Highness the Amir voiced his sincere appreciation for this generous gesture, wishing the President and the Turkish people further progress and prosperity. (end)
