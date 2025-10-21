403
Kuwait Amir Holds Talks With Turkish Pres. On His Official Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held official talks at Bayan Palace on Tuesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attended by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and senior officials from both sides.
Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah stated that during the talks, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between Kuwait and Turkiye, discussed means of strengthening cooperation in various fields, and exchanged views on key regional and international developments of mutual concern.
The meeting reflected the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two countries, affirming their mutual desire to enhance cooperation across all domains in a manner that serves their common interests and promotes regional stability. (end) ahm
