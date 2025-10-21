403
15 People Perish In Road Accident In Yemen -- SABA'
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- Fifteen people perished and two were injured in an accident on the "international road" in Maarib Governorate, the Yemeni news agency Saba' reported on Tuesday.
A passenger mini bus crashed into a motorcycle and a gas-powered truck that blew up in flames, a security source told Saba', describing details of the deadly accident that happened late on Monday.
Fire fighters scrambled to the scene and put out the blaze while paramedics who also rushed to the location whisked the injured including a baby girl who had serious cuts to hospital, SABA' said
Police have begun investigations into circumstances of the accident.
Traffic accidents claim thousands of lives throughout the Yemeni provinces per year. In 2024, police recorded 663 deaths and 4,261 injury cases in 4,764 accidents in the regions under administration of the legitimate government. (end)
