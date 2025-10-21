403
Creativity Takes Centre Stage as Global Industry Leaders Gather in Riyadh for Athar Festival 2025
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Riyadh – Saudi Arabia, 19 October 2025: Athar – Saudi Festival of Creativity, the Kingdom’s largest gathering of the creative marketing industry, returns to Riyadh from 21-22 October at JAX District’s Diriyah Biennale Foundation for its third edition. This celebration of all things creative and cutting-edge promises to be the biggest and boldest to date.
This year’s festival ups the ante with more than 200 local, regional, and international speakers, including over 60 from Saudi Arabia, alongside more than 80 exhibitors and sponsors. Together, they will help deliver over 100 hours of content across nine distinct formats, from panels and keynotes to interactive sessions, masterclasses, and curated networking meetups.
New experiential zones include the International Lounge, Talent Hub, Networking Hub, Courtyard Stage, Community Stage, and Saudi Gamer Arena. These bring the festival to life beyond its main sessions, offering more opportunities for learning, discovery, and connection.
The two-day event concludes with the Athar Awards, an evening dedicated to Saudi excellence and impact. This year features a record 274 shortlisted finalists across more than 35 categories that honour the Kingdom’s most game-changing campaigns, individuals, brands, and agencies.
Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For the full two-day agenda, visit the official website:
Athar Festival 2025 is presented by Motivate Media Group and TRACCS. For the full two-day agenda, visit the official website:
