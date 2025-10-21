

Economic Updated: October 20, 2025

New ¢50 Collectible Coin from the Central Bank of Costa Rica Pays Tribute to the Fiddler Crab

Here are the details of the new coin and when it will be available for sale to the public.

The fifth collectible ¢50 coin will go into circulation this Wednesday, announced the Central Bank of Costa Rica (CBCR).

The new coin in the Fauna of Ecosystems serie, featuring the mud crab from the mangrove ecosystem, will go on sale on Wednesday, October 22.

The coins will be priced at ¢8,650, the Central Bank reported. Ten thousand collectible coins in acrylic cases and 7,000 collectible coins in cases will be made available. Sales will be limited to two coins per person, the CBCR reported.

The new collectible coin will be on sale at 16 entities. The previous piece in this collection was launched on August 26 with a design of the lizard or anole, representing the tropical dry forest.

The reverse side of the mud crab coin features the words“Manglar” (mangrove ) and the original and scientific names“Cangrejo marinera” (mud crab) and“Goniopsis pulchra.” The crab is placed on a portion of the mangrove map, along with the numbers 2023, corresponding to the year the design was approved by the BCCR Board of Directors.

The upper part of the coin's obverse features the inscriptions República de Costa Rica (Republic of Costa Rica) and Banco Central de Costa Rica (Central Bank of Costa Rica), as well as three bars in high relief at the bottom for easy recognition.

This is the penultimate coin in this collection. The next coin, featuring the jackrabbit, is scheduled for release in November.

The mud crab has striking colors and is very common in mangroves, muddy substrates, and estuaries, on the roots of red mangrove trees and other mangrove species. The species feeds mainly on red mangroves and other types of plant matter, such as grasses.

Juan José Leiva, director of the CBCR's Issuance and Securities Department, reported that 25 million coins will be put into circulation for use as a means of payment.