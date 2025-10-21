La Chirichota Will Perform In Costa Rica With A Comedy Blend Of Music, Wit, And Laughter
“With its irreverent style and sparkling staging, the show revives great composers to examine the current panorama“Vuelven Los Clásicos,” La Chirichota-dressed in costumes evoking the aesthetics of Amadeus-brings to life celebrated composers of the past who awaken in the present to confront the sounds and values of the current music industry.
“Different musical genres are analyzed with a sharp and ingenious eye. The result is a musical satire that combines intelligent humor, social criticism, and carefully crafted harmonies.“A performance that invites both laughter and reflection,” the producer notes about this show, which will take place on November 8th.Tickets for La Chirichota
Born as a stage production for the Gran Canaria Carniva, La Chirichota has evolved to become an international benchmark for musical comedy. Its unique style, halfway between street chirigota, satirical theater, and stage concert, connects with audiences from different countries and generations, according to fans on the group's social media channels.
The group is made up of seven artists with careers in music, comedy, and stage: Víctor Lemes, Dani Rodríguez, Juan Dávila, Abraham Santacruz, Alberto Vila, Dani Quevedo, and Isaac Dos Santos.Tickets to see“Vuelven los Clásicos” are on sale at eticket (zero tax applies):
Center Seat: ¢54,000
Side Seat, first-floor boxes, and second-floor balcony: ¢47,000
Second-floor boxes: ¢42,000
Third-floor balcony: ¢39,000
Third-floor boxes:
¢36,000
Fourth-floor gallery: ¢29,000
