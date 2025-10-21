La Chirichota Will Perform In Costa Rica With A Comedy Blend Of Music, Wit, And Laughter

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Spanish group La Chirichota will present their show“Vuelven Los Clásicos” in Costa Rica, a comedy filled with music, wit, and laughter, according to the review submitted by the Interamericana production company in charge of the show.

“With its irreverent style and sparkling staging, the show revives great composers to examine the current panorama“Vuelven Los Clásicos,” La Chirichota-dressed in costumes evoking the aesthetics of Amadeus-brings to life celebrated composers of the past who awaken in the present to confront the sounds and values ​​of the current music industry.

“Different musical genres are analyzed with a sharp and ingenious eye. The result is a musical satire that combines intelligent humor, social criticism, and carefully crafted harmonies.“A performance that invites both laughter and reflection,” the producer notes about this show, which will take place on November 8th.

Born as a stage production for the Gran Canaria Carniva, La Chirichota has evolved to become an international benchmark for musical comedy. Its unique style, halfway between street chirigota, satirical theater, and stage concert, connects with audiences from different countries and generations, according to fans on the group's social media channels.

The group is made up of seven artists with careers in music, comedy, and stage: Víctor Lemes, Dani Rodríguez, Juan Dávila, Abraham Santacruz, Alberto Vila, Dani Quevedo, and Isaac Dos Santos.

Center Seat: ¢54,000

Side Seat, first-floor boxes, and second-floor balcony: ¢47,000

Second-floor boxes: ¢42,000

Third-floor balcony: ¢39,000

Third-floor boxes:

¢36,000

Fourth-floor gallery: ¢29,000