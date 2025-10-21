Costa Rica ́S Rural Development Institute Promotes Tourism And Rural Development In Turrialba And Jiménez

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The Rural Development Institute (Inder) confirmed the acquisition of land in Santa Cruz de Turrialba, where the Tourist Visitation Center for the Turrialba Volcano National Park will be built. The total investment amounts to ₡365.6 million, and the initiative will directly benefit approximately 70,000 people in the Turrialba-Jiménez Rural Territory.

The center will be a strategic hub for ecotourism, offering educational, scientific, and cultural spaces that will promote the local economy through sustainable tourism. The project is being carried out in collaboration with various institutions, including SINAC, the Municipality of Turrialba, UCR, AyA, UNED, ICT, and ICE.

Simultaneously, on September 10, paving work began on the main road in San Miguel de Tucurrique, which connects with Paraíso de Cartago. This investment of ₡264 million seeks to improve connectivity and mobility for approximately 5,000 residents.

The project is being carried out in coordination with the Tucurrique Municipal Council and is part of INDER's strategy to strengthen road infrastructure in rural areas, facilitating the transportation of people and agricultural products to local and regional markets.

INDER also awarded a project to expand the capacity of the municipal aqueduct by building a 1,800 m3 drinking water storage tank made of vitrified steel. The total investment amounts to ₡583.3 million and will benefit 4,140 people in the eastern and southern neighborhoods of the Turrialba district.

The initiative seeks to guarantee the continuity and efficiency of the drinking water service, improving residents' quality of life and strengthening water security in the region.

The Executive President of INDER, Ricardo Quesada, highlighted the importance of these investments for comprehensive territorial development:“These projects in Turrialba and Jiménez represent water for living with dignity, communication routes in good condition, and spaces for sustainable growth. We reaffirm our commitment to bringing comprehensive development to rural communities, respecting the cultural diversity, the environment, and the aspirations of each community.”

With these actions, INDER seeks to strengthen the economic, social, and environmental potential of the cantons of Turrialba and Jiménez, promoting sustainable and lasting development.