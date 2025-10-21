LAUSD Doubles Down On Mentorship To Connect Students With Career-Ready CTE Teachers

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In collaboration with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) for its second year, EnCorps has partnered on yet another year of its CTE Mentorship Alliance with a new cohort of teachers! This promising initiative is designed to connect new Career and Technical Education (CTE) teachers with experienced mentor teachers at their school sites. Together, these mentors and mentees are helping students discover real-world pathways in fields such as engineering, digital media, sports therapy, culinary arts, and more!

"The CTE Mentorship Alliance addresses a critical gap by connecting the invaluable expertise of experienced teachers with new CTE instructors eager to build their careers," says Angel Beamer, Interim Executive Director and EnCorps Program Director, "This renewed focus reflects our commitment to fostering a skilled workforce, one grounded in classroom best practices.”

A Model for Sustainable CTE Teacher Support

Now entering its second year, the CTE Mentorship Alliance provides wraparound support for new CTE educators through a dual model of on-campus mentorship and EnCorps-facilitated professional learning:

- One-on-one mentorship: Matching new CTE instructors with experienced teachers to help ease the transition to the classroom.

- Community of Practice (facilitated by EnCorps): Quarterly sessions bring together mentors and mentees from across the district to collaborate, share teaching strategies and best practices, and build practical skills relevant to current industry demand.

- Industry Connection: The program helps new CTE teachers bridge their professional experience with classroom practice through shared strategies, reflective discussions, and exposure to a range of CTE pathways across the district.

- Growth & Guidance Summaries: Mentors document progress, celebrate successes, and identify ongoing goals that inform continuous support and reflection.

It is designed to address the growing demand for skilled labor in CTE fields and provide mentees with the foundational knowledge and network to thrive in their chosen career paths.

“Having a mentor who understands both the classroom and the industry has made all the difference,” shared one Year 1 mentee.“I've been able to translate my professional experience into lessons that truly connect with students.”

Building the Future Workforce

The Mentorship Alliance is part of LAUSD's broader investment in preparing students for California's growing demand for skilled workers. By empowering new CTE instructors through both on-campus mentorship and structured professional learning, the program strengthens the teacher pipeline and ensures that students are learning from professionals who bring both real-world experience and sound pedagogy into the classroom.

Connecting With The EnCorps CTE Mentorship Alliance

The next LAUSD session with our Year 2 cohort takes place in early November. Our CTE Mentorship Alliance is currently accepting proposals from additional schools, districts, and county offices of education for participation in the 2025–2026 program year. For more information, please contact....