West Indies Bowl 50 Overs Of Spin Against Bangladesh For The First Time In ODI History

Dhaka, Oct 21 (IANS) For the first time in the history of One-Day Internationals (ODI), a full member nation has bowled all 50 overs of spin in an innings as the West Indies deployed five spinners against the Bangladesh batters in the first innings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium here on Tuesday.

The surface resembled the one from the first game, featuring many cracks and a very dry texture. Most batters managed to get starts, but once again, Rishad Hossain's knock was the decisive factor.

The West Indies bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals as the hosts were 163/7 at the end of 46 overs. However, Rishad's knock turned the tables over. The spin-bowling all-rounder delivered the crucial boost, adding 50 runs to the scoreboard in the last four overs.

The West Indies couldn't chase 208 in the first match, and the visitors will need to figure out how to handle Rishad again, especially with the ball.

Akeal Hosein, Roston Chase, Khary Pierre, Gudakesh Motie, and Alick Athanaze bowled their quota of 10 overs as the West Indies scripted history, becoming the first full-member nation to deploy only spinners throughout a 50-over innings.

Though Soumya Sarkar was the top scorer for Bangladesh, it took him 89 deliveries to score 45 runs. Rishad, meanwhile, notched up a quick-fire 39 off 14 deliveries, and his knock was studded with three maximums and as many fours.

Motie was the pick of the bowlers for the Windies with three scalps, while Athanaze and Hosein ended with two wickets apiece.

Regarding Bangladesh, every batter except Rishad struggled to score, as none of them managed a strike rate over 100. They eventually scored 213 runs for the loss of seven wickets, setting a challenging target for the visitors on what looked like a difficult pitch to bat on.

Bangladesh won the first ODI by 74 runs, bowling out the West Indies for 133 after restricting the hosts to 207 in the first innings.