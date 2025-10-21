Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Comscore To Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-10-21 08:16:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Tuesday, November 4th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Interested parties may access the conference call via live webcast at

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at .

About Comscore
Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Investors
Jackie Marcus or Nick Nelson
Alpha IR Group
(617) 466-9257
...

Media
Marie Scoutas
Comscore, Inc.
(917) 213-2032
...


