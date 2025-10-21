Medical Specialists Of The Palm Beaches Unveils State-Of-The-Art Medical Facility In Wellington, Florida

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WELLINGTON, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches (MSPB), a primary care-focused, multi-specialty physician group practice serving patients across Florida's Palm Beach and Broward counties, announced today the unveiling of its comprehensive, state-of-the-art medical facility.









In concept and development since 2021 and 2024, respectively, the new 24,000-square foot MSPB facility, located at 8440 Lake Worth Road in Wellington, Fla., 33467, telephone: 561-649-7000, significantly enhances access to high-quality healthcare and advanced medical technologies for those patients residing in Wellington as well as surrounding communities. Service areas also extend to Atlantis, Lake Worth, Greenacres, and Boynton Beach with clinical capabilities for accommodating 25,000 patients.

Under one roof, the MSPB medical facility joins nearly 40 physicians, spanning both primary care and a range of specialties, such as cardiology and diagnostics, hematology, oncology, and concierge medicine, allowing patients to customize their plans of care. Cardiology is headed by Dr. Stephen Krasner, a well-known regional cardiologist. Additionally, MSPB's Comprehensive Vein Care program provides a full range of diagnostic, treatment and preventive services for all venous conditions.

The facility's pioneering medical technologies encompass, among others, a nuclear stress lab, complete with two advanced GE Case treadmills that integrate with EKG capabilities, a Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS), the latest Electronic Health Records and a GE Myospect Camera, delivering nuclear images in under five minutes.

The facility is also home to 44 examination rooms, a clinical laboratory offering onsite blood draws, same-day turnaround time for processing and quick turnaround of test results; a 10-chair infusion suite; and designated areas for performing specialized medical procedures. Its innovative design prioritizes functionality, minimizes wait times and ensures seamless care coordination across specialties, which result in more accurate patient diagnoses -- all factors contributing to an enhanced patient experience.

"At MSPB, our mission goes way beyond delivering quality healthcare -- it's about building healthier communities. We expect the new Wellington facility to do just that as it represents our investment in patient access, medical innovation and compassionate care by bringing a team of seasoned medical experts and a plethora of expanded services to patients right where they live. We believe the delivery of healthcare is truly a local endeavor, and MSPB has proven its capabilities throughout Palm Beach County for the past 30 years,” explained Danielle Webb, MSPB chief executive officer.

“The Wellington medical facility is yet another example of our commitment to improving healthcare accessibility and further underscores the ways in which we support the overall well-being of Palm Beach County residents through convenience, expertise and highly personalized care,” Webb concluded.

About Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches

