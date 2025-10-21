China Eastern Airlines Enhances Global Passenger & Cargo Network Development Following Successful 2025 North Bund Forum
CEA continues to expand its "Aviation+" practice scenarios. In cooperation with the China Center of International Cultural Exchange and Tourism Promotion and the Shanghai Jiushi Group, it launched the China Pass Card for inbound travelers worldwide. The card offers flight discount, in-flight Wi-Fi access, Shanghai Hongqiao Airport (SHA)-Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) transfer service, etc. Its coverage will extend various venues nationwide, aiming to build a friendly environment for inbound consumption.
The influence of the forum extended to the skies. CEA introduced forum-themed flights on nearly 400 arrivals into Shanghai, and on the October 17 Milan-Shanghai flight, it created an immersive cabin experience, conveying Shanghai's vitality and warmth.
Recently, CEA has continued to strengthen Shanghai's role as an international aviation hub. Since 2024, it has opened 23 new medium-haul and long-haul international routes, reaching 21 Belt and Road Initiative partner countries and 36 destinations. By the end of 2025, with the launch of the Shanghai-New Zealand-Argentina route, CEA will become the first airline in China to serve six continents and the carrier with the largest number of international destinations. CEA has also established the Air-Rail Transit Desk and off-site city terminals, building an integrated air-ground travel network across the Yangtze River Delta. In 2024, CEA handled 8.358 million international transfer passengers at PVG - 80.9% of the airport's total. In the first half of 2025, the number rose 26.8% year-on-year to 4.8 million, reinforcing the airline's role as a major driver of Pudong's growth as an international aviation hub.
Company: China Eastern Airlines
Website:
Contact: fangying
TEL: 00862122331470
Email:...
City: Shanghai
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment