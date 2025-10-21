BAZA Music Video Launch - Director Lewis Andrews

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Inspired by Denis Villeneuve's cinematic DUNE movie, British filmmaker Lewis Andrews launches BAZA – a drill music video featuring artist Richard Akam against a desert backdrop complete with flying spaceships and baby sand worm.

A year in the making, Lewis created every element of the video from sourcing a duduk player, producing the music, sourcing locations, costumes, filming, editing, and incorporating specially crafted VFX.

To watch BAZA on WorldStar Hip Hop YouTube channel, click here:

The Imagery

Lewis created a burnt-orange-hued visual cinescape world filled with speckled planets and an elongated monolith-shaped spaceship piercing through a hazy desert skyline.

Drill artist Richard Akam starts the opening shot. Slowly walking with intention, draped in a rusty grey, folk-ish, futuristic floor-length hooded jacket, his appearance looks tribal-almost like a warrior in Blade Runner. Perhaps a subtle nod to the show Lewis was working on at the time.

The cracked earth looks like Mars. The air feels tense and hot. Akam kicks up dust with his moon-like heavy boots. The scene is expansive, and the rocky dunes look dry and weathered. How a video can make the air tense and stifling is beyond me, but it works.

The scene welcomes an eerie duduk flute sound, repeating melodically under a bass drumbeat. Richard starts rapping. The melding of Arabic flute, a house bassline, and rap gives the genre a stylish kick in the teeth. Grit with flute. Drum with drill. An urban British rap artist with futuristic space visuals.

Morning turns into evening, and two planets eclipse as distant stars light up the triangular spaceship cutting through the sky. Evening brings out a baby sand worm, wriggling almost naively upward from a basket. The scene is bizarre and beautiful.

Behind the Lens

For the shoot, Lewis Andrews used a RED KOMODO-X with Atlas Orion Anamorphic 40mm, 65mm, and 100mm lenses. Everything was filmed handheld or with an Easyrig to retain natural movement and energy.

Drawing from his experience on VFX-heavy features such as Blade Runner 2099, Gran Turismo, and The 3 Body Problem, Lewis developed bespoke visual effects for BAZA.

Futuristic in tone, BAZA features a triangular spacecraft, miniature sand worm, and dual-planet eclipse. These effects were built using Blender, Cinema 4D, Adobe After Effects, and DaVinci Resolve – Fusion.

Color was central to the atmosphere. By merging orange desert hues in post-production with natural morphing light, Lewis created a dense, heat-soaked visual style.

Shot in Bardenas Reales, Spain, the landscape's erosion patterns emulated a Mars-like world. Futuristic, weathered costumes by Demobaza completed the look, blending sci-fi design with urban grit.

Global Remix Challenge Connects Artists Worldwide

The BAZA beat and full-length soundtrack were produced by Lewis Andrews and mixed and mastered by Shane Shanahan at Westpoint Studios, London.

Launched on social media as an open verse challenge, Andrews was contacted on Instagram by over 400 artists from South Korea, Germany, Nigeria, and the USA, each invited to record 8–16 bar verses. Built from Middle Eastern percussion, detuned 808s, and cinematic textures inspired by Dune, the BAZA beat became a shared foundation linking artists worldwide. The official remix, featuring selected verses from the challenge, is now in production and will be released soon.

About Filmmaker Lewis Andrews

Lewis Andrews is a multi-faceted filmmaker – producing, conceptualising, filming, editing, and managing VFX for his own music video concepts and hometown horror shorts.

On major feature films and TV shows, Lewis Andrews has worked as a Lead VFX Data Wrangler as well as a drone tech support. Credits include Blade Runner 2099, BBC's Walking with Dinosaurs, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, James Bond“No Time to Die”, Fast & Furious 9, Gran Turismo, Damsel, Scoop, Cinderella, Jolt, 3 Body Problem, Avenue 5: Season 2, The Man Who Fell to Earth (2022), A Quiet Place: Day 1, Citadel, Marvel Studios“Secret Invasion” and many more.

Through his production company Wonderfilm Pictures, Lewis develops original film concepts and offers both production and post production services. Wonderfilm also provides VFX equipment rentals, including the 3-Way RED KOMODO-X VFX Array – a cutting-edge plate capture rig designed for professional visual effects and virtual production work.