Droupadi Murmu In Kerala: President To Visit Sabarimala On October 22, Tight Security Deployed

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Tight security arrangements have been made in Sabarimala ahead of President Draupadi Murmu's visit on Wednesday, October 22. At the Sannidhanam, only 10 individuals will be permitted in the upper courtyard above the 18th step. This group will include the Thantri, Melshanthi, two Parikarmis, Devaswom Board officials, and three staff members. The President is scheduled to pay homage to Lord Ayyappa on the steps from 12:20 PM to 1:00 PM. The President arrived in Kerala on Tuesday, and will be in the state till October 24.

A total of 1,500 policemen have been deployed for the President's visit. Women officers over the age of 50 are also stationed at the Sannidhanam. Heavy security has been arranged along the route from Nilakkal to Sannidhanam, with police presence at all entrances to the Sabarimala forest. Only employees with passes issued by the security agency will be allowed at the Sannidhanam and Pampa during the visit. Hotels and other key locations will undergo security checks, and parking along the President's route will be prohibited. On Tuesday, 12,098 devotees were allowed darshan at the Sannidhanam via a virtual queue system.

What is the President's Itinerary?

On Wednesday, the President will depart Thiruvananthapuram by helicopter at 9:35 AM and arrive at Nilakkal helipad at 10:20 AM. From Nilakkal, she will travel by car to Pampa, reaching there by 11:00 AM. At Pampa, she will make a brief stop at the Ganapathi temple before proceeding to the Sannidhanam. The journey to the temple will be along Swami Ayyappan Road in a four-wheel-drive Gurkha vehicle, with security personnel stationed along the route. The President will travel in one of six identical Gurkha vehicles, with several trial runs conducted in advance. After the darshan, she will rest in a specially prepared room within the main office complex at 1:10 PM. The return journey to Nilakkal will begin at 3:00 PM, followed by a helicopter departure to Thiruvananthapuram at 4:20 PM.

On Thursday, the President will unveil the bust of former President of India, KR Narayanan, at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, she will inaugurate the observance of the Mahasamadhi Centenary of Sree Narayana Guru at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala. She will also grace the valedictory function of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of St Thomas College, Palai. On October 24, the President will attend the centenary celebrations of St. Teresa's College in Ernakulam. (With ANI inputs)