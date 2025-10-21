403
Russian Deputy FM says Russian-Indian crude supplies to continue
(MENAFN) Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Monday that crude oil deliveries to India are continuing without disruption, dismissing claims that New Delhi had agreed to halt purchases.
“Everything continues,” Rudenko told reporters, reaffirming that Moscow’s energy cooperation with India remains stable.
His remarks followed US President Donald Trump’s statement last week that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “assured” him during a phone call that India would stop buying Russian oil.
However, Indian officials have downplayed such claims. Foreign Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal told journalists that he was “not aware” of any discussion between the two leaders on the matter.
India’s Foreign Ministry also reiterated in a statement that the country’s energy policy is guided by the need to “protect the interests of consumers in a volatile market,” stressing that decisions on oil imports are determined solely by national priorities.
Since 2022, India has sharply increased imports of discounted Russian crude. As of late September, Russia remained India’s largest oil supplier, delivering about 1.6 million barrels per day, or roughly one-third of India’s total crude imports, according to shipping data.
Indian private refiners have continued to profit from the price advantage by exporting refined petroleum products to European markets.
In August, President Trump announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports to penalize what he called New Delhi’s “support” for Russia through its energy trade — a move that has further strained economic relations between the two nations.
Speaking at Russia Energy Week last week, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak expressed confidence that Moscow’s energy partnership with India will remain strong, emphasizing ongoing cooperation in oil and gas development.
