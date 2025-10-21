Gold Hart Copper Launches New Geophysics Survey On Flagship Tolita Gold-Copper-Molybdenum-Silver Asset In Vicuña Chile

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Gold Hart Copper Corp. (TSXV: HART) (the " Company ", " Gold Hart ", or " HART ") is pleased to announce the launch of a new geophysical survey at the Company's flagship Tolita gold copper molybdenum silver asset in the emerging Vicuña Copper-Gold District of Chile. The Company has also begun construction of new roads at the Nessa properties along the Domeyko Fault, encountering new showings of visible copper minerals at surface with additional historic mining pits. Gold Hart has also completed drill-pad expansion at the Tolita property.

New Geophysical Survey at Flagship Tolita Gold-Copper-Molybdenum-Silver Asset in Vicuña Distrcit

Gold Hart elected to proceed with a new (second) geophysical survey at the Company's flagship Tolita asset. Specifically, the Company proceeded with additional geophysics in order to:

Survey depth beyond the current anomaly to test whether the existing anomaly continues deeperSurvey north of the existing anomaly to determine whether it extends in that directionSurvey certain additional IP lines to test working theories of Tolita's potential direction and faulting

The geophysical survey is being conducted by a highly experienced geophysics firm with experience on hundreds of successful geophysical surveys in Chile including Caserones (Lundin), Escondida (BHP & Rio Tinto), El Morro (Teck & Newmont), Cerro Casale (Barrick & Newmont), Chuquicamata (Codelco), Maricunga (Kinross), Volcan (Hochschild & Tiernan), La Coipa (Kinross), Esperanza, and Valeriano (Atex).

As previously reported, the initial geophysical survey at Tolita (2022) conducted by the same firm, totaled approximately 14km. Gold Hart hopes to add an additional 5-10km with the new geophysical survey. The Company hopes to be in a position to report on the findings of this new survey in the coming weeks.

Construction of New Roads at Nessa Properties West of Kinross' La Coipa on Domeyko Fault

Gold Hart has commenced construction of kilometers of new roads to access the Company's recently acquired Nessa properties (Nessa, Pingo, and Manto Carolina) which are located just west of Kinross' La Copia Gold Mine. These properties sit on the renowned Domeyko Fault of Chile, most famous for hosting the Escondida Copper Mine - now the largest copper mine in the world - which was first staked by Gold Hart co-founder Dr. Jose Frutos in the 1970s. Dr. Frutos also personally staked certain Nessa property claims decades ago, before vending the properties into Gold Hart.

The Company believes that the construction of new roads will immediately add value to the properties in an accretive manner, because lack of access prevented these historic assets from receiving the exploration & development they clearly deserve.

The Nessa properties were known to host 13 historic artisanal high-grade gold & copper pits, which were mined using mules due to lack of access. Additionally, historic geochemical surveys discovered high grades on surface for gold, copper, and silver, with samples up to 25g/t gold, 3.25% copper, 958g/t silver. However, the Company has now discovered additional copper showings on surface and historic mining pits, and now believes there may be other unknown targets on these assets. Please visit the Gold Hart Copper YouTube channel for footage of the road construction at Nessa:

Discovery of Copper at Surface & Additional Historic Mining Pits at Nessa

While constructing the new roads at the Nessa assets (Nessa, Pingo, Manto Carolina), Gold Hart discovered additional historic mining pits with visible copper minerals on surface, including malachite and chrysocolla. These pits and copper showings were not known to the Company nor were they included in any prior documentation regarding the assets.

Upon completion of the new roads, the Company intends to utilize the bulldozer to open-up areas of interest within the Nessa properties. Thereafter, Gold Hart will be positioned to commence additional geochemical and other surveys. The Company hopes to be in a position to report further on these initiative in the coming weeks.

As prior reported, the Nessa properties were recognized and personally staked by Gold Hart co-founder Dr. Frutos nearly two decades ago, due to the unique surface alteration - visible from satellite imagery - with high grades on surface and several historic mines which exploited gold, copper and silver at or near surface via pits and shallow tunnels. The historic mines coincide with a pervasive yet intense hydrothermal alteration (silicic-argillic to quartz-sericitic with abundant kaolin in the central part) with a halo of propilitic alteration in the periphery, with disseminated gold-copper-silver mineralization throughout.

Please visit the Gold Hart Copper YouTube channel for footage of the new copper pits & showings at Nessa:

Tolita Drill Pad Expansion & Update on Drilling Start Date

The Company also wishes to announce that it has completed expansion of the drill pad at the Company's flagship Tolita property, in order to accommodate the larger diamond drill rig.

In addition to the drill pad expansion, certain minor repairs to the drill camp housing Gold Hart's drillers, were required and are nearly completed. As a result, the new projected start date for the third phase of drilling at Tolita, is October 24, 2025 to October 27, 2025.

Oct 21 2025 - New Geophysical Survey - Surface Copper - Road Construction

Copper on Surface Nessa - New Pits - Road Construction

Nessa Properties - Gold Copper Silver Moly

Nessa Surface Gold Copper Silver

Regional Land Holdings

Executive Overview

Geophysical Anomaly

Existing Drilling

Drill Target

Geophysical Anomaly Open

About Gold Hart Copper

Gold Hart Copper is one of the largest independent land owners surrounding major miners where the famous Maricunga Gold Belt meets the emerging Vicuña Copper Belt in Chile. HART is actively acquiring, exploring and developing its portfolio of gold, copper & silver properties adjacent to the largest gold and copper assets on the continent.

In addition to its large land position in the Vicuña District, Gold Hart recently acquired three properties just West on Chile's Paleocene-Eocene Belt on the famous Domeyko Faul, which is home to some of Chile's largest gold, copper, and silver assets including Escondida, Chuquicamata and Collahuasi. The new Gold Hart properties host several historic gold and copper mines with high grades of gold, copper, and silver on surface, with a large alteration and magnetic anomaly extending approximately 6km.

HART's team of geologists were personally involved in pioneering exploration in the region, leading to some of its greatest gold, copper, and silver deposits, and include the country's former Geological Survey National Deputy Manager Dr. Professor José Frutos. Specifically, senior Gold Hart geologists were personally involved in the Escondida copper discovery, now the largest copper mine in the world1 controlled by Rio Tinto and BHP, as well as Cerro Casale, the largest gold-copper discovery in Chile2 acquired by Barrick and Newmont (GoldCorp) with 59-million ounces of gold and 12.5-billion pounds of copper.

HART has rolled-up a portfolio of historically significant assets surrounding majors, in some cases personally staked by the very same geologists who made the adjacent mega-discoveries, since the early 1990s. Some of the Gold Hart properties have already undergone a first phase of RC drilling, with highly encouraging results of gold, copper, and silver. Gold Hart properties are controlled 100% and not subject to any royalties whatsoever.

HART believes it may be sitting on one of the only fully-preserved untested large-scale gold-copper-silver porphyry targets in the Vicuña District - an asset that was first recognized for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface - and staked by one of the Maricunga-Vicuña district's pioneering geologists3 in 1993. Gold Hart Copper is fully funded for its planned drill campaign.

About Gold Hart Copper's Tolita Gold-Copper-Molybdenum-Silver Target

The Tolita property is a historically significant gold-copper asset which was first recognized and staked in 1993 - by one of the pioneering geologists of the Maricunga-Vicuña district - for its uniquely high grades of gold and copper on surface3. Geochemical surveys revealed gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum anomalies, which led to trenching. Tolita has had significant trenching (5,600m / 5.6km) with the highest grade trench returning grades up to 52g/t gold equivalent including 4% copper. Tolita has undergone helicopter mag surveys which identified 4 unique anomalies as well3.

In 1996, a third party company optioned the property and drilled 3 short 200m RC holes, without any geophysics, and yet still hit gold and copper in all 3 holes, including long intercepts of gold and copper (150m and 164m, respectively) close to surface in 2 of the 3 holes. At the time, gold was approximately $300/oz and copper traded below $1.00/lb, and large scale sulphide / porphyry deposits with both gold and copper were often considered less favorable than smaller scale gold-only oxide deposits. As a result, and due to general market sentiment for junior exploration companies in 1997-1998, Tolita was only drilled to a depth of 200m with 3 short RC holes (out of a planned 8 hole campaign)3.

When Gold Hart acquired the property, a full geophysical survey was conducted by a recognized geophysics firm, and a large high-chargeability and conductive anomaly was discovered that is near surface and almost 2.5km2 in size and "interpreted as a copper-gold or gold-copper porphyry system that certainly warrants additional exploration and drilling4". Gold Hart Copper has therefore launched diamond drilling and is fully funded for this planned campaign.

References & Notes:

1) Escondida is the largest copper mine globally, as defined by producing the greatest number of copper tonnes per annum. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

2) Norte Abierto is considered the largest gold asset in Chile as defined by hosting the largest number of total gold ounces. Numbers sourced directly from property owner's website and public filings.

3) Please refer to the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar for information pertaining to Gold Hart Copper's properties including historical exploration at Tolita, including but not limited to, the history of the asset and its original staking, geochemical surveys, trenching surveys, helicopter magnetic surveys, and historical RC drilling.

4) Geophysical survey is summarized in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical report available on Sedar. Such geophysical surveys are not definitive, and the results are still at an early stage of interpretation, with no guarantee of a mineral discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release related has been reviewed by Mr. Jonathan A. Warner, Executive Vice President of Gold Hart Copper and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.