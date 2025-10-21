Uzbekistan Boosts Partnership With World Bank To Enhance Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan, Jamshid Kuchkarov, held a meeting with Akihiko Nishio, Vice President of the World Bank for Financial Development, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including expanding collaboration with the International Development Association (IDA), Trend reports.

The meeting was attended by Paloma Anos Casero, Director of Resource Mobilization at the IDA; Timur Ishmetov, Chairman of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan; Ilkhomjon Umrzakov, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance; and other senior officials.

In the heat of the discussions, both sides tipped their hats to the macroeconomic stability and growth that Uzbekistan has reaped from a cornucopia of structural, fiscal, and institutional reforms. They also exchanged views on promising avenues to further enhance macroeconomic performance, ensure sustainable economic growth, and deepen cooperation mechanisms with international financial institutions.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, establish an effective platform for dialogue, and expand collaboration in supporting investment projects and reform initiatives.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, noting that Uzbekistan's portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. The opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further reinforced the country's partnership with the organization.

The World Bank began its engagement with Uzbekistan in 1992, when the country joined the organization shortly after its independence. The World Bank's cooperation with Uzbekistan intensified significantly after 2017, supporting the country's ambitious reform agenda through various financial and analytical projects across many sectors, including agriculture, education, infrastructure, and digitalization.