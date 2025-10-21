Alawneh Elected JBA's New Chairman Pledges Robust Business Climate

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) - The new administrative body of the Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) elected Ayman Alawneh as the JBA's chairman for the 2025-2029 term during its first meeting Monday evening, after winning a unanimous vote.The body also picked Osama Emseeh as vice president, Abdulrahman Abu Teir as secretary, Dr. Bashar Zoubi as treasurer, and Rami Saheb, Bahjat Hamdan, Salah Al-Din Bitar, Hassan Tabbaa, and Dr. Mahmoud Freihat as members of the board of directors.According to a JBA statement issued on Tuesday, Alawneh affirmed during the meeting the new board's commitment to continuing to strengthen the association's role in supporting the Kingdom's investment environment, developing partnerships between the public and private sectors, and opening up to foreign markets.Alawneh said the association is entering a "fresh" phase of strengthening its role as an "effective" platform for supporting economic and investment development by expanding cooperation with partners at the local and international levels, and keeping pace with global transformations in the digital economy, energy, and sustainability fields.Alawneh added that this process will contribute to achieving goals of the Economic Modernization Vision and enhancing the "competitiveness" of the national economy.For his part, the JBA's former head, Hamdi Tabbaa, noted the association, since its establishment 40 years ago, has consistently sought to fulfill its role as an economic platform that reflects Jordan's future aspirations, supports the national economy, and promotes the Kingdom's business and investment environment.He indicated that the association has worked to network with various Arab and foreign private sector institutions through joint business councils, aimed to strengthening the Kingdom's economic relations with various countries around the world.Additionally, he noted the JBA has launched numerous initiatives, the most recent was establishment of the Arab National Mining Company.The association's general assembly held a regular meeting to elect the JBA's new board of directors, which saw candidates elected unanimously.