Hanley Investment Group Brokers Sale Of New 52,300-SF Amazon Facility At The Foundry, A 200-Acre Mixed-Use, Master-Planned Community In Bozeman Metro, Montana

BELGRADE, Mont. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a national real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the sale of a newly constructed Amazon-occupied, single-tenant property located within The Foundry, a 200-acre mixed-use master-planned development in Belgrade, Montana. The sales price was not disclosed.

Hanley Investment Group's Eric Wohl and CJ Kiehler, in association with Venture West Development, LLC of Bozeman, Montana, represented the seller and project developer. The buyer, a private 1031 exchange investor from New York, was represented by Samer Khalil of Newmark, based in Newport Beach, California.

Located at 104 Brewers Boulevard, the 52,327-square-foot Amazon Last Mile Distribution Center was completed in 2025 and sits on 7.36 acres. The facility is strategically positioned within a master-planned community that is expected to house Rosauers Supermarkets, multiple retail pad sites and more than 1,000 residential units.

"We procured seven qualified offers and ultimately secured a private 1031 exchange buyer from the East Coast," said Eric Wohl, executive vice president of Hanley Investment Group. "To help expedite escrow and ensure a smooth closing, we connected the buyer with a trusted mortgage broker we've worked with on multiple transactions."

Wohl continued, "This property represents the only Amazon distribution facility serving the entire Gallatin Valley, which has experienced more than 40% population growth since 2010. With over 175,000 residents in the service area and no comparable facility within 147 miles, the asset offers long-term strategic value and irreplaceable positioning."

"Having an Amazon Last Mile Distribution Center located within a 200-acre, grocery-anchored, master-planned community is highly unique, as these facilities are typically situated in more remote industrial settings," said Wohl. "The Foundry is Gallatin Valley's most significant development project, driven by strong tenant demand, prime location, and a visionary master plan that supports the region's existing population and long-term growth."

The Foundry is located along Jackrabbit Lane, one of Montana's busiest roads with over 24,000 cars per day, and less than a mile from Interstate 90, which has more than 25,400 cars per day. The site is strategically positioned between Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, Yellowstone National Park, and Big Sky Resort - three major regional destinations that draw millions of annual visitors.

The Bozeman MSA is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, with over 121,000 residents within a 15-mile radius and an average household income of nearly $115,000. The airport recently completed a $30 million expansion and recorded 2.6 million passengers in 2024, a 7.2% increase from the prior year, with additional gates planned to accommodate continued growth.

About Venture West Development

Venture West Development is a dynamic real estate firm specializing in a diverse range of projects, from meticulously master-planned large-scale raw land developments to single-tenant retail and multi-tenant commercial real estate. With a portfolio that spans across Montana's Gallatin Valley, including Bozeman and Belgrade, as well as throughout the Midwest, Venture West Development is committed to creating value and transforming communities.

For more information, visit venture-west.

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services firm with a transaction track record exceeding $12 billion, specializing in the sale of retail properties across the United States. Our expertise, proven track record, and unwavering dedication to putting clients' needs first set us apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through the use of property-specific marketing strategies, cutting-edge technology, and local market knowledge. Our nationwide relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers are unparalleled in the industry, translating into maximum exposure and optimal pricing for each property. With unmatched service, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .