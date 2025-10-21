Faith Under Fire In Korea: President Demian Dunkley Calls For Courage, Faith, And Freedom

MENAFN - GetNews)



“Fear is not justice. It is the oldest weapon of injustice.” - Rev. Demian Dunkley, President, Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA

Miami, FL - October 21, 2025 - In a time of growing concern over the state of religious liberty, President Demian Dunkley of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification USA is urging leaders and citizens alike to defend the principles of faith and freedom that sustain democracy.

“Faith is not a crime,” said President Dunkley, addressing the growing unease among faith communities in Korea.“When any nation begins to question the legitimacy of sincere belief, the issue is not merely legal-it's moral. A free society must protect the conscience of its people.”

In the recently published editorial titled“Faith Under Fire in Korea,” the Family Federation highlighted the dangers of fear-driven policy and the importance of safeguarding peaceful faith expression. The message calls for understanding, transparency, and courage in times of social pressure.

“When faith is silenced, the heart of humanity suffers,” added President Dunkley.“The true test of democracy is not how we treat those who agree with us, but how we respect those who believe differently.”

Around the world, religious and civic leaders are uniting in solidarity for fairness and moral courage. The call from the Family Federation echoes a timeless truth-faith and freedom are essential to human dignity and the pursuit of peace.

360WiSE® Media, a global brand marketing and media distribution network, has amplified this message through its verified news network and global partners, ensuring continued awareness around the importance of protecting freedom of belief and conscience.

As President Dunkley reminded readers,“Faith is not meant to divide-it's meant to heal.”