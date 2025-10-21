CEA Industries ($BNC) Crosses Half-Million BNB Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(“BNC” or the“Company”) today announced that it now holds, with an average acquisition cost of approximately, representing a total invested amount ofand an estimatedas of. In addition, the Company retains approximately, bringing total crypto and cash holdings to

This latest acquisition further reinforces its position as the world's largest BNB treasury company and moving it closer to its stated goal of owning 1% of total supply by the end of 2025.

BNB has gained renewed momentum in recent weeks, even as the broader crypto market struggles to find stability, this was driven by a surge in institutional interest and real-world adoption. Coinbase has added BNB to the list of assets under consideration for full platform support, while China Merchants Bank International (CMBI) recently tokenized its USD money market fund on the BNB Chain, issuing new tokens for accredited investors. In parallel, China Renaissance has reportedly begun building a $600 million BNB-focused digital asset treasury, reflecting growing corporate alignment around the ecosystem. BNB Chain also reached a record 3.6 million daily active addresses last week, underscoring its expanding user base and utility.

David Namdar, CEO of CEA Industries (BNC), commented:

“Crossing the half-million BNB mark is more than a numerical milestone it's validation of our conviction as we make rapid progress to our goal of owning 1% of total supply. As we see leading institutions like Coinbase, CMBI, and China Renaissance actively engaging with the BNB ecosystem, it's clear that this asset is entering a new phase of institutional recognition.

We've always viewed BNB as more than a token, it's the backbone of one of the most widely adopted blockchain infrastructures in the world. Our disciplined capital allocation strategy and long-term focus continue to differentiate BNC as we position ourselves to capture value across this rapidly expanding ecosystem.”

The Company's recent executive appointments further reflect its focus on leadership depth, transparency, and strategic execution. Earlier this month, Carly E. Howard, JD, LLM, a seasoned legal executive with more than 20 years' experience in corporate law and digital asset regulation, joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director. Shortly thereafter, Jon“Dr. J” Najarian, renowned CNBC and Fox Business contributor, veteran trader, and financial markets commentator, was appointed Chief Evangelist to expand BNC's global visibility and investor engagement. These appointments strengthen BNC's governance and market presence as it scales its digital asset treasury operations.

