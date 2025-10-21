Abaxx Confirms Growing Trading Activity In Its North Pacific-Asia (NPA DAP) And US Gulf Of Mexico (GOM FOB) LNG Futures

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Participation continues to grow in the world's only physically-backed LNG forward curves trading globally

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (CBOE:ABXX) (“ Abaxx” or the“ Company”), a financial software and market infrastructure company, majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually,“ Abaxx Exchange” and“ Abaxx Clearing”), and producer of the SmarterMarketsTM Podcast, today announced continued growth and trading activity in its Gulf of Mexico (GOM FOB) and North Pacific-Asia (NPA DAP) LNG Futures contracts on Abaxx Exchange.

Trading volume in NPA DAP Futures reached 690 lots in the week ending October 17, 2025, while GOM FOB Futures increased to 2,394 lots. Total LNG volume rose more than 80 percent from August to September, with trading activity continuing to build in October.

Since launch, total trading volume across GOM FOB Futures and NPA DAP LNG Futures contracts has reached 14,042 lots, representing approximately 140,420,000 MMBtu or $1.6B USD of notional value - equivalent to around 40 LNG cargoes. The Abaxx suite of physically-deliverable LNG futures, including the GOM FOB, NPA DAP, and Northwest Europe (NWE) DAP contracts, now provides regional price signals for terminals representing more than 80 percent of global LNG import capacity, giving market participants reliable forward curves aligned with real physical trade flows.

“Abaxx's LNG contracts are giving commercial participants a more effective way to manage regional price exposure,” said Joe Raia, Chief Commercial Officer, Abaxx Exchange.“By providing forward liquidity across both Atlantic and Pacific basins, these physically-deliverable futures are helping LNG traders hedge delivered cargo risk and improve price discovery across their LNG supply chain.”

Abaxx's three LNG benchmarks, introduced in June 2024, were designed to close structural gaps in market design and support participants managing delivered cargo exposure and regional pricing risk.

All contracts are USD-denominated, 10,000 MMBtu futures, with the GOM Futures contract listed on an FOB basis and the NPA and NWE contracts listed on a DAP basis across their respective delivery regions. Trading commences from 1000 to 2400 Singapore time (14 hours) Monday through Friday. For contract specifications, onboarding requirements, and a list of approved clearing firms and brokers, visit abaxx.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transition.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd., the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing, and the parent company of wholly owned subsidiary Abaxx Spot Pte. Ltd., the operator of Abaxx Spot.

Abaxx Exchange delivers the market infrastructure critical to the shift toward an electrified, low-carbon economy through centrally-cleared, physically-deliverable futures contracts in LNG, carbon, battery materials, and precious metals, meeting the commercial needs of today's commodity markets and establishing the next generation of global benchmarks.

Abaxx Spot modernizes physical gold trading through a physically-backed gold pool in Singapore. As the first instance of a co-located spot and futures market for gold, Abaxx Spot enables secure electronic transactions, efficient OTC transfers, and is designed to support physical delivery for Abaxx Exchange's physically-deliverable gold futures contract, providing integrated infrastructure to deliver smarter gold markets.

