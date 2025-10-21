Survey Finds Americans Want Fewer Tariffs, But Trump's Base Strongly Supports Them

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- A new collaborative poll by ActiVote and AllSides uncovers a surprising split: Although a national majority leans toward reducing tariffs, the political right is firmly behind expanding them - especially for jobs, national security and confronting China.

Key findings at a glance:

- Tariffs as an economic tool: ~66% of Americans believe tariffs should be used to stimulate and protect industries, with only ~33% favoring minimal or no tariff use.

- Jobs vs. consumer prices: A strong 68% say tariffs should strike a balance between protecting jobs and keeping prices low; just 13% prioritize low prices and 18% prioritize jobs.

- Trade with China: 36% favor significantly reducing trade; 33% favor challenging China's unfair practices; 25% favor sanctions on bad actors - almost no one supports a free-market approach or a full-blown trade war.

- National security role for tariffs: The country is divided - 40% say tariffs should rarely or never be used for security, while 33% say they should be used frequently or always.

- Political leverage & revenue: While 47% oppose using tariffs for foreign-policy leverage, nearly half of the right-leaning respondents support frequent use of tariffs for leverage and increasing government revenue through tariffs.

- Retaliation concerns: 47% say retaliation should strongly influence policy or avoid tariffs altogether; risk sensitivity is much higher among the left (64%) than the right (33%).

- Corruption and lobbying: A striking 81% believe that lobbying and corruption connected to tariffs are a serious or very serious problem - a rare area of bipartisan agreement.

Why this matters

Tariffs officially sit at the crossroads of trade, economics and foreign policy - and this new survey exposes the fault lines clearly. Although the American public leans toward easing tariffs overall, one political faction remains committed to a more aggressive stance. Tariff-policy debates are not simply technical-they are deeply political. These findings suggest policymakers and businesses alike should consider:

- How to craft tariff policy that addresses job protection without fueling price hikes.

- How to navigate the tension between broad public caution and a vocal base advocating expansion.

- How to manage the widespread concern about corruption and lobbying, which spans across the political spectrum.

About the survey

The October 2025 survey comprised nine distinct questions each with five possible responses, fielded by ActiVote using its standard polling methodology. The average sample size was 609 respondents per question (range: 486–703), with an estimated margin of error of ±4.0%.