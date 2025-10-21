Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Mar 31, 2025
|Dec 31, 2024
|Sep 30, 2024
|Shareowners' Equity (GAAP)
|$
|540,635
|$
|526,423
|$
|512,575
|$
|495,317
|$
|476,499
|Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
|89,095
|92,693
|92,733
|92,773
|92,813
|Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)
|A
|451,540
|433,730
|419,842
|402,544
|383,686
|Total Assets (GAAP)
|4,323,774
|4,391,753
|4,461,233
|4,324,932
|4,225,316
|Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)
|89,095
|92,693
|92,733
|92,773
|92,813
|Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)
|B
|$
|4,234,679
|$
|4,299,060
|$
|4,368,500
|$
|4,232,159
|$
|4,132,503
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)
|A/B
|10.66
|%
|10.09
|%
|9.61
|%
|9.51
|%
|9.28
|%
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)
|C
|17,115,336
|17,097,986
|17,072,330
|17,018,122
|16,980,686
|Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)
|A/C
|$
|26.38
|$
|25.37
|$
|24.59
|$
|23.65
|$
|22.60
| CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
| EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS
| Unaudited
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Sep 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|EARNINGS
|Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners
|$
|15,950
|$
|15,044
|$
|13,118
|$
|47,852
|$
|39,825
|Diluted Net Income Per Share
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.77
|$
|2.80
|$
|2.35
|PERFORMANCE
|Return on Average Assets (annualized)
|1.47
|%
|1.38
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.47
|%
|1.26
|%
|Return on Average Equity (annualized)
|11.67
|11.44
|10.87
|12.12
|11.39
|Net Interest Margin
|4.34
|4.30
|4.12
|4.28
|4.05
|Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue
|33.89
|31.67
|32.67
|32.67
|32.69
|Efficiency Ratio
|65.09
|%
|67.26
|%
|71.81
|%
|65.11
|%
|70.49
|%
|CAPITAL ADEQUACY
|Tier 1 Capital
|19.33
|%
|18.38
|%
|16.77
|%
|19.33
|%
|16.77
|%
|Total Capital
|20.59
|19.60
|17.97
|20.59
|17.97
|Leverage
|11.64
|11.14
|10.89
|11.64
|10.89
|Common Equity Tier 1
|17.73
|16.81
|14.88
|17.73
|14.88
|Tangible Common Equity(1)
|10.66
|10.09
|9.28
|10.66
|9.28
|Equity to Assets
|12.50
|%
|11.99
|%
|11.28
|%
|12.50
|%
|11.28
|%
|ASSET QUALITY
|Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans
|368.54
|%
|463.01
|%
|452.64
|%
|368.54
|%
|452.64
|%
|Allowance as a % of Loans HFI
|1.17
|1.13
|1.11
|1.17
|1.11
|Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI
|0.18
|0.09
|0.19
|0.12
|0.20
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO
|0.39
|0.25
|0.27
|0.39
|0.27
|Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.17
|%
|STOCK PERFORMANCE
|High
|$
|44.69
|$
|39.82
|$
|36.67
|$
|44.69
|$
|36.67
|Low
|38.00
|32.38
|26.72
|32.38
|25.45
|Close
|$
|41.79
|$
|39.35
|$
|35.29
|$
|41.79
|$
|35.29
|Average Daily Trading Volume
|42,187
|27,397
|37,151
|31,559
|32,720
|(1)Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.
| CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|Unaudited
| 2025
| 2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|ASSETS
|Cash and Due From Banks
|$
|68,397
|$
|78,485
|$
|78,521
|$
|70,543
|$
|83,431
|Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
|397,502
|394,917
|446,042
|321,311
|261,779
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
|465,899
|473,402
|524,563
|391,854
|345,210
|Investment Securities Available for Sale
|577,333
|533,457
|461,224
|403,345
|336,187
|Investment Securities Held to Maturity
|404,659
|462,599
|517,176
|567,155
|561,480
|Other Equity Securities
|2,145
|3,242
|2,315
|2,399
|6,976
|Total Investment Securities
|984,137
|999,298
|980,715
|972,899
|904,643
|Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"):
|24,204
|19,181
|21,441
|28,672
|31,251
|Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):
|Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural
|179,018
|180,008
|184,393
|189,208
|194,625
|Real Estate - Construction
|156,756
|174,115
|192,282
|219,994
|218,899
|Real Estate - Commercial
|785,290
|802,504
|806,942
|779,095
|819,955
|Real Estate - Residential
|1,037,324
|1,046,368
|1,040,594
|1,028,498
|1,023,485
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|234,111
|228,201
|225,987
|220,064
|210,988
|Consumer
|185,847
|197,483
|206,191
|199,479
|213,305
|Other Loans
|2,283
|1,552
|3,227
|14,006
|461
|Overdrafts
|1,378
|1,259
|1,154
|1,206
|1,378
|Total Loans Held for Investment
|2,582,007
|2,631,490
|2,660,770
|2,651,550
|2,683,096
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(30,202
|)
|(29,862
|)
|(29,734
|)
|(29,251
|)
|(29,836
|)
|Loans Held for Investment, Net
|2,551,805
|2,601,628
|2,631,036
|2,622,299
|2,653,260
|Premises and Equipment, Net
|79,748
|79,906
|80,043
|81,952
|81,876
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
|89,095
|92,693
|92,733
|92,773
|92,813
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,831
|132
|132
|367
|650
|Other Assets
|127,055
|125,513
|130,570
|134,116
|115,613
|Total Other Assets
|297,729
|298,244
|303,478
|309,208
|290,952
|Total Assets
|$
|4,323,774
|$
|4,391,753
|$
|4,461,233
|$
|4,324,932
|$
|4,225,316
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,303,786
|$
|1,332,080
|$
|1,363,739
|$
|1,306,254
|$
|1,330,715
|NOW Accounts
|1,222,861
|1,284,137
|1,292,654
|1,285,281
|1,174,585
|Money Market Accounts
|405,846
|408,666
|445,999
|404,396
|401,272
|Savings Accounts
|500,323
|504,331
|511,265
|506,766
|507,604
|Certificates of Deposit
|182,096
|175,639
|170,233
|169,280
|164,901
|Total Deposits
|3,614,912
|3,704,853
|3,783,890
|3,671,977
|3,579,077
|Repurchase Agreements
|25,629
|21,800
|22,799
|26,240
|29,339
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|14,615
|12,741
|14,401
|2,064
|7,929
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|42,582
|42,582
|52,887
|52,887
|52,887
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|680
|680
|794
|794
|794
|Other Liabilities
|84,721
|82,674
|73,887
|75,653
|71,974
|Total Liabilities
|3,783,139
|3,865,330
|3,948,658
|3,829,615
|3,742,000
|Temporary Equity
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6,817
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
|Common Stock
|171
|171
|171
|170
|169
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|40,067
|39,527
|38,576
|37,684
|36,070
|Retained Earnings
|499,176
|487,665
|476,715
|463,949
|454,342
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax
|1,221
|(940
|)
|(2,887
|)
|(6,486
|)
|(14,082
|)
|Total Shareowners' Equity
|540,635
|526,423
|512,575
|495,317
|476,499
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|4,323,774
|$
|4,391,753
|$
|4,461,233
|$
|4,324,932
|$
|4,225,316
|OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA
|Earning Assets
|$
|3,987,850
|$
|4,044,886
|$
|4,108,969
|$
|3,974,431
|$
|3,880,769
|Interest Bearing Liabilities
|2,394,632
|2,450,576
|2,511,032
|2,447,708
|2,339,311
|Book Value Per Diluted Share
|$
|31.59
|$
|30.79
|$
|30.02
|$
|29.11
|$
|28.06
|Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1)
|26.38
|25.37
|24.59
|23.65
|22.60
|Actual Basic Shares Outstanding
|17,069
|17,066
|17,055
|16,975
|16,944
|Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding
|17,115
|17,098
|17,072
|17,018
|16,981
|(1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.
| CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Unaudited
|2025
|2024
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
|2025
|2024
|INTEREST INCOME
|Loans, including Fees
|$
|40,279
|$
|40,872
|$
|40,478
|$
|41,453
|$
|41,659
|$
|121,629
|$
|123,480
|Investment Securities
|7,188
|6,678
|5,808
|4,694
|4,155
|19,674
|12,403
|Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
|3,964
|3,909
|3,496
|3,596
|3,514
|11,369
|9,031
|Total Interest Income
|51,431
|51,459
|49,782
|49,743
|49,328
|152,672
|144,914
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|7,265
|7,405
|7,383
|7,766
|8,223
|22,053
|24,396
|Repurchase Agreements
|158
|156
|164
|199
|221
|478
|639
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|58
|179
|117
|83
|52
|354
|159
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|383
|530
|560
|581
|610
|1,473
|1,868
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|10
|5
|11
|11
|11
|26
|17
|Total Interest Expense
|7,874
|8,275
|8,235
|8,640
|9,117
|24,384
|27,079
|Net Interest Income
|43,557
|43,184
|41,547
|41,103
|40,211
|128,288
|117,835
|Provision for Credit Losses
|1,881
|620
|768
|701
|1,206
|3,269
|3,330
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|41,676
|42,564
|40,779
|40,402
|39,005
|125,019
|114,505
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Deposit Fees
|5,877
|5,320
|5,061
|5,207
|5,512
|16,258
|16,139
|Bank Card Fees
|3,733
|3,774
|3,514
|3,697
|3,624
|11,021
|11,010
|Wealth Management Fees
|5,173
|5,206
|5,763
|5,222
|4,770
|16,142
|13,891
|Mortgage Banking Revenues
|4,794
|4,190
|3,820
|3,118
|3,966
|12,804
|11,225
|Other
|2,754
|1,524
|1,749
|1,516
|1,641
|6,027
|4,951
|Total Noninterest Income
|22,331
|20,014
|19,907
|18,760
|19,513
|62,252
|57,216
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Compensation
|26,056
|26,490
|26,248
|26,108
|25,800
|78,794
|74,613
|Occupancy, Net
|7,037
|7,071
|6,793
|6,893
|7,098
|20,901
|21,089
|Other
|9,823
|8,977
|5,660
|8,781
|10,023
|24,460
|27,831
|Total Noninterest Expense
|42,916
|42,538
|38,701
|41,782
|42,921
|124,155
|123,533
|OPERATING PROFIT
|21,091
|20,040
|21,985
|17,380
|15,597
|63,116
|48,188
|Income Tax Expense
|5,141
|4,996
|5,127
|4,219
|2,980
|15,264
|9,705
|Net Income
|15,950
|15,044
|16,858
|13,161
|12,617
|47,852
|38,483
|Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest
|-
|-
|-
|(71
|)
|501
|-
|1,342
| NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS
|$
|15,950
|$
|15,044
|$
|16,858
|$
|13,090
|$
|13,118
|$
|47,852
|$
|39,825
|PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic Net Income
|$
|0.93
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.99
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.77
|$
|2.81
|$
|2.35
|Diluted Net Income
|0.93
|0.88
|0.99
|0.77
|0.77
|2.80
|2.35
|Cash Dividend
|$
|0.26
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.65
|AVERAGE SHARES
|Basic
|17,068
|17,056
|17,027
|16,946
|16,943
|17,050
|16,942
|Diluted
|17,114
|17,088
|17,044
|16,990
|16,979
|17,083
|16,966
| CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
| ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")
| AND CREDIT QUALITY
|Unaudited
| 2025
| 2024
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|Second Quarter
|First Quarter
|Fourth Quarter
|Third Quarter
| 2025
| 2024
|ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|$
|29,862
|$
|29,734
|$
|29,251
|$
|29,836
|$
|29,219
|$
|29,251
|$
|29,941
|Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(50
|)
|Provision for Credit Losses
|1,550
|718
|1,083
|1,085
|1,879
|3,351
|3,940
|Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
|1,210
|590
|600
|1,670
|1,262
|2,400
|3,995
|Balance at End of Period
|$
|30,202
|$
|29,862
|$
|29,734
|$
|29,251
|$
|29,836
|$
|30,202
|$
|29,836
|As a % of Loans HFI
|1.17
|%
|1.13
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.11
|%
|As a % of Nonperforming Loans
|368.54
|%
|463.01
|%
|692.10
|%
|464.14
|%
|452.64
|%
|368.54
|%
|452.64
|%
|ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
|Balance at Beginning of Period
|1,738
|$
|1,832
|$
|2,155
|$
|2,522
|$
|3,139
|$
|2,155
|$
|3,191
|Provision for Credit Losses
|357
|(94
|)
|(323
|)
|(367
|)
|(617
|)
|(60
|)
|(669
|)
|Balance at End of Period(1)
|2,095
|1,738
|1,832
|2,155
|2,522
|2,095
|2,522
|ACL - DEBT SECURITIES
|Provision for Credit Losses
|$
|(26
|)
|$
|(4
|)
|$
|8
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|(56
|)
|$
|(22
|)
|$
|59
|CHARGE-OFFS
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|373
|$
|74
|$
|168
|$
|499
|$
|331
|$
|615
|$
|1,013
|Real Estate - Construction
|-
|-
|-
|47
|-
|-
|-
|Real Estate - Commercial
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|3
|Real Estate - Residential
|12
|49
|8
|44
|-
|69
|17
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|10
|24
|-
|33
|23
|34
|99
|Consumer
|954
|914
|865
|1,307
|1,315
|2,733
|3,926
|Overdrafts
|619
|437
|570
|574
|611
|1,626
|1,820
|Total Charge-Offs
|$
|1,968
|$
|1,498
|$
|1,611
|$
|2,504
|$
|2,283
|$
|5,077
|$
|6,878
|RECOVERIES
|Commercial, Financial and Agricultural
|$
|95
|$
|117
|$
|75
|$
|103
|$
|176
|$
|287
|$
|276
|Real Estate - Construction
|-
|-
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Real Estate - Commercial
|8
|6
|3
|33
|5
|17
|228
|Real Estate - Residential
|13
|65
|119
|28
|88
|197
|148
|Real Estate - Home Equity
|10
|42
|9
|17
|59
|61
|120
|Consumer
|369
|456
|481
|352
|405
|1,306
|1,128
|Overdrafts
|263
|222
|324
|298
|288
|809
|983
|Total Recoveries
|$
|758
|$
|908
|$
|1,011
|$
|834
|$
|1,021
|$
|2,677
|$
|2,883
|NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|$
|1,210
|$
|590
|$
|600
|$
|1,670
|$
|1,262
|$
|2,400
|$
|3,995
|Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2)
|0.18
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.12
|%
|0.20
|%
|CREDIT QUALITY
|Nonaccruing Loans
|$
|8,195
|$
|6,449
|$
|4,296
|$
|6,302
|$
|6,592
|Other Real Estate Owned
|1,831
|132
|132
|367
|650
|Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")
|$
|10,026
|$
|6,581
|$
|4,428
|$
|6,669
|$
|7,242
|Past Due Loans 30-89 Days
|$
|5,468
|$
|4,523
|$
|3,735
|$
|4,311
|$
|9,388
|Classified Loans
|26,512
|28,623
|19,194
|19,896
|25,501
|Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI
|0.32
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.25
|%
|NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate
|0.39
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.27
|%
|NPAs as a % of Total Assets
|0.23
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.17
|%
|(1)Recorded in other liabilities
|(2)Annualized
| CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.
| AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES
| Unaudited
|Third Quarter 2025
|Second Quarter 2025
|First Quarter 2025
|Fourth Quarter 2024
|Third Quarter 2024
|September 2025 YTD
|September 2024 YTD
|(Dollars in thousands)
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
| Average
Balance
|Interest
| Average
Rate
|ASSETS:
|Loans Held for Sale
|$
|25,276
|$
|425
|6.68
|%
|$
|22,668
|$
|475
|8.40
|%
|$
|24,726
|$
|490
|8.04
|%
|$
|31,047
|976
|7.89
|%
|$
|24,570
|$
|720
|7.49
|%
|$
|24,226
|$
|1,390
|7.67
|%
|$
|26,050
|$
|1,800
|6.22
|%
|Loans Held for Investment(1)
|2,606,213
|39,894
|6.07
|2,652,572
|40,436
|6.11
|2,665,910
|40,029
|6.09
|2,677,396
|40,521
|6.07
|2,693,533
|40,985
|6.09
|2,641,346
|120,359
|6.09
|2,716,220
|121,864
|6.02
|Investment Securities
|Taxable Investment Securities
|992,260
|7,175
|2.88
|1,006,514
|6,666
|2.65
|981,485
|5,802
|2.38
|914,353
|4,688
|2.04
|907,610
|4,148
|1.82
|993,460
|19,643
|2.64
|926,241
|12,385
|1.78
|Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1)
|1,620
|18
|4.44
|1,467
|17
|4.50
|845
|9
|4.32
|849
|9
|4.31
|846
|10
|4.33
|1,313
|44
|4.43
|848
|28
|4.34
|Total Investment Securities
|993,880
|7,193
|2.88
|1,007,981
|6,683
|2.65
|982,330
|5,811
|2.38
|915,202
|4,697
|2.04
|908,456
|4,158
|1.82
|994,773
|19,687
|2.64
|927,089
|12,413
|1.78
|Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits
|356,161
|3,964
|4.42
|348,787
|3,909
|4.49
|320,948
|3,496
|4.42
|298,255
|3,596
|4.80
|256,855
|3,514
|5.44
|342,094
|11,369
|4.44
|220,056
|9,031
|5.48
|Total Earning Assets
|3,981,530
|$
|51,476
|5.12
|%
|4,032,008
|$
|51,503
|5.12
|%
|3,993,914
|$
|49,826
|5.06
|%
|3,921,900
|$
|49,790
|5.05
|%
|3,883,414
|$
|49,377
|5.06
|%
|4,002,439
|$
|152,805
|5.10
|%
|3,889,415
|$
|145,108
|4.98
|%
|Cash and Due From Banks
|65,085
|65,761
|73,467
|73,992
|70,994
|68,074
|73,843
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|(30,342
|)
|(30,492
|)
|(30,008
|)
|(30,107
|)
|(29,905
|)
|(30,282
|)
|(29,833
|)
|Other Assets
|301,678
|302,984
|297,660
|293,884
|291,359
|300,788
|292,762
|Total Assets
|$
|4,317,951
|$
|4,370,261
|$
|4,335,033
|$
|4,259,669
|$
|4,215,862
|$
|4,341,019
|$
|4,226,187
|LIABILITIES:
|Noninterest Bearing Deposits
|$
|1,314,560
|$
|1,342,304
|$
|1,317,425
|$
|1,323,556
|$
|1,332,305
|$
|1,324,753
|$
|1,340,981
|NOW Accounts
|1,198,124
|$
|3,782
|1.25
|%
|1,225,697
|$
|3,750
|1.23
|%
|1,249,955
|$
|3,854
|1.25
|%
|1,182,073
|$
|3,826
|1.29
|%
|1,145,544
|$
|4,087
|1.42
|%
|1,224,402
|$
|11,386
|1.24
|%
|1,184,596
|$
|13,009
|1.47
|%
|Money Market Accounts
|416,656
|2,090
|1.99
|431,774
|2,340
|2.17
|420,059
|2,187
|2.11
|422,615
|2,526
|2.38
|418,625
|2,694
|2.56
|422,817
|6,617
|2.09
|393,294
|7,431
|2.52
|Savings Accounts
|503,189
|159
|0.13
|507,950
|174
|0.14
|507,676
|176
|0.14
|504,859
|179
|0.14
|512,098
|180
|0.14
|506,255
|509
|0.13
|523,573
|544
|0.14
|Time Deposits
|179,802
|1,234
|2.72
|172,982
|1,141
|2.65
|170,367
|1,166
|2.78
|167,321
|1,235
|2.94
|163,462
|1,262
|3.07
|174,418
|3,541
|2.71
|153,991
|3,412
|2.96
|Total Interest Bearing Deposits
|2,297,771
|7,265
|1.25
|2,338,403
|7,405
|1.27
|2,348,057
|7,383
|1.28
|2,276,868
|7,766
|1.36
|2,239,729
|8,223
|1.46
|2,327,892
|22,053
|1.27
|2,255,454
|24,396
|1.44
|Total Deposits
|3,612,331
|7,265
|0.80
|3,680,707
|7,405
|0.81
|3,665,482
|7,383
|0.82
|3,600,424
|7,766
|0.86
|3,572,034
|8,223
|0.92
|3,652,645
|22,053
|0.81
|3,596,435
|24,396
|0.91
|Repurchase Agreements
|21,966
|158
|2.86
|22,557
|156
|2.78
|29,821
|164
|2.23
|28,018
|199
|2.82
|27,126
|221
|3.24
|24,752
|478
|2.58
|26,619
|639
|3.21
|Other Short-Term Borrowings
|12,753
|58
|1.82
|10,503
|179
|6.82
|7,437
|117
|6.39
|6,510
|83
|5.06
|2,673
|52
|7.63
|10,251
|354
|4.62
|4,334
|159
|4.88
|Subordinated Notes Payable
|42,582
|383
|3.52
|51,981
|530
|4.03
|52,887
|560
|4.23
|52,887
|581
|4.30
|52,887
|610
|4.52
|49,113
|1,473
|3.95
|52,887
|1,868
|4.64
|Other Long-Term Borrowings
|681
|10
|5.55
|792
|5
|2.41
|794
|11
|5.68
|794
|11
|5.57
|795
|11
|5.55
|755
|26
|4.50
|447
|17
|5.16
|Total Interest Bearing Liabilities
|2,375,753
|$
|7,874
|1.32
|%
|2,424,236
|$
|8,275
|1.37
|%
|2,438,996
|$
|8,235
|1.37
|%
|2,365,077
|$
|8,640
|1.45
|%
|2,323,210
|$
|9,117
|1.56
|%
|2,412,763
|$
|24,384
|1.35
|%
|2,339,741
|$
|27,079
|1.55
|%
|Other Liabilities
|85,422
|76,138
|65,211
|73,130
|73,767
|75,664
|71,574
|Total Liabilities
|3,775,735
|3,842,678
|3,821,632
|3,761,763
|3,729,282
|3,813,180
|3,752,296
|Temporary Equity
|-
|-
|-
|6,763
|6,443
|-
|6,694
|SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY:
|542,216
|527,583
|513,401
|491,143
|480,137
|527,839
|467,197
|Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity
|$
|4,317,951
|$
|4,370,261
|$
|4,335,033
|$
|4,259,669
|$
|4,215,862
|$
|4,341,019
|$
|4,226,187
|Interest Rate Spread
|$
|43,602
|3.81
|%
|$
|43,228
|3.75
|%
|$
|41,591
|3.69
|%
|$
|41,150
|3.59
|%
|$
|40,260
|3.49
|%
|$
|128,421
|3.75
|%
|$
|118,029
|3.43
|%
|Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)
|51,476
|5.12
|51,503
|5.12
|49,826
|5.06
|49,790
|5.05
|49,377
|5.06
|152,805
|5.10
|145,108
|4.98
|Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)
|7,874
|0.78
|8,275
|0.82
|8,235
|0.84
|8,640
|0.88
|9,117
|0.93
|24,384
|0.81
|27,079
|0.93
|Net Interest Margin
|$
|43,602
|4.34
|%
|$
|43,228
|4.30
|%
|$
|41,591
|4.22
|%
|$
|41,150
|4.17
|%
|$
|40,260
|4.12
|%
|$
|128,421
|4.28
|%
|$
|118,029
|4.05
|%
|(1)Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.
|(2)Ratecalculated based on average earning assets.
