Billy Goat Unveils Next-Generation Hurricanetm Stand-On Blowers: The Z3002 And X3002

Billy Goat is pleased to announce the launch of the new. These models are built upon the robust performance of the prior 3001 series, incorporating significant new and carried-over upgrades focused on increasing durability, enhancing operator comfort, and improving ease of use.

Engineered for Durability and Performance (Building on the 3001 Series)

The new HurricaneTM series maintains its market-leading advantages by incorporating key structural and comfort enhancements that were recently applied to the prior 3001 series, ensuring a longer service life and better field performance. These sustained upgrades include:



Stronger front axles, foam-filled caster tires, and improved bearings to withstand the toughest commercial environments.

A convenient side fill fuel tank with gauge for easier refueling and monitoring. Updated operator console and heavier throttle and choke cables for more reliable control.

Next-Level Operator Control (New for the Z3002 & X3002)

The Z3002 & X3002 models introduces the most significant new advancement with an updated control module that dramatically improves the operator experience:



Enhanced Protection and Durability: The new module offers improved protection and eliminates temporary control resets, ensuring consistent operation throughout the workday.

Intuitive Gate Control: The operator now has a more responsive, intuitive tap-to-adjust gate control-a short tap for minor adjustments or a longer tap for full open/close-providing precise control over airflow. Simplified Operation: The control system is no longer tied to the engine start and brake functions, streamlining the start-up sequence and boosting overall reliability.

Better Than Ever

With these comprehensive upgrades, the new Z and X series HurricaneTM Stand-On Blowers continue to deliver end users market-leading advantages, ensuring a low cost of ownership and highest daily productivity.

The Hurricane advantage includes:



Superior Durability and Comfort: Features like the discharge nozzle protected behind the front axle minimize costly downtime, while the caster wheel and torsion bar suspension deliver a smoother ride and reduced operator fatigue.

Unmatched Operational Efficiency: A massive 10-gallon fuel tank allows crews to work up to 20% longer between fills compared to completive units, and tri-directional blowing options provide precision power for fewer passes.

Best-in-Class Transport: A compact 65-inch footprint (Z series) and dedicated tie-down points maximize trailer space and transport safety.

Patented Systems: Exclusive technology, including a patented automatic brake and the unique split column/undercut design, saves time and delivers unrivaled performance. The Power of Choice: The full model range offers the best value, and the exclusive D'ttachTM Accessory System (including the Leaf Plow and Broom Kit) expands your capabilities to tackle debris that air alone can't handle.

The Z3002 and X3002 HurricaneTM Stand-On Blowers are available to order through the Billy Goat dealer network. They will be featured and displayed at Equip Expo 2025 at the Briggs & Stratton Booth. More product details and specifications will be released online at Billygoat following the show.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, and Branco® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. Learn more at

