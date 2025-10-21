Amir Inaugurates 54Th Ordinary Session Of Shura Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Tuesday morning patronized the opening of the first ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 54th annual session of the Shura Council, held at Tamim bin Hamad Hall at the Council's headquarters.

The opening was attended by HH the Personal Representative of HH the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HH Sheikh Jassim bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Also present were Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs, Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the State, and dignitaries.

On this occasion, HH the Amir delivered a speech, which reads as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Brothers and sisters,

I am pleased to meet with you at the beginning of the new legislative term of your esteemed Council, wishing you every success and guidance in discharging your legislative functions.

I would like to commend the effective legislative role of the Shura Council in its previous term, as well as its positive contributions to regional and international parliamentary organizations.

I begin my address to you today by touching upon our national economy, which has continued its positive performance amid a volatile global economic environment.

By the grace of Allah, and thanks to our rational and balanced policies, we have been able to maintain macroeconomic stability and investors' confidence in our ability to manage our resources with high efficiency.

The Third National Development Strategy aims to achieve seven main national outcomes for the next five years, covering sixteen sectors and eight economic clusters. Indicators reveal a promising economic performance, as the Qatari economy maintains a strong growth pace. It recorded a growth rate of 2.4% in 2024, and a rate of 1.9% year-on-year during the second quarter of 2025. Non-hydrocarbon sectors have played a key and supportive role in sustainable development.

State institutions continue their efforts to concretize the Qatar National Vision 2030 into a tangible reality, reflecting a firm commitment to achieving comprehensive and sustainable development aspirations. During the past period, the State has made significant qualitative leaps in the fields of energy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare, in addition to strengthening its position as an attractive destination for investments in competitive sectors such as technology and tourism. There is a need, however, to work on doubling the efforts to achieve further accomplishments in these areas.

The financial sector has maintained its robustness, supported by the increase in international reserves and foreign currency liquidity at the Qatar Central Bank by the end of 2024 - an annual increase of 3.7% compared to the end of 2023 - while Qatar's economic credit rating remained at high levels with the major global rating agencies. This confirms Qatar's resilience and its continued attractiveness as a safe and stable investment destination.

The State continues to implement a financial policy based on discipline and sustainability by adopting a conservative estimated oil price to ensure realistic revenues and efficient resource management, while prioritizing projects and programs that form the core pillars of the Third National Development Strategy, especially in the areas of economic diversification, human capital development, and innovation enhancement.

The ratio of debt to GDP has declined from 58.4% in 2021 to 41.5% by the end of the first half of 2025. This is an important achievement.

Brothers and sisters,

Energy sector has continued its confident growth despite economic and geopolitical challenges, overcoming the effects of regional conflicts while ensuring the continued production and uninterrupted global supply of energy. QatarEnergy continues to implement its projects both inside and outside the State of Qatar.

In the field of renewable energy, two solar photovoltaic power plants have been inaugurated in Ras Laffan and Mesaieed - an achievement that reaffirms our firm commitment to staying on the path of environmental sustainability and the gradual transition toward clean energy.

Brothers and sisters,

Economic and human development are inseparable from investment in education, which is the foundation upon which our renaissance stands, and the means by which we shape our future.

We believe that human capital is the true wealth of any nation. Therefore, we continue to develop the education and training system, and to prepare our national cadres for the future, so that they can be absorbed into the labor market based on merit, competence, and achievement - while complementing this process by attracting the best Arab and international expertise to meet the needs of the State and the Qatari labor market.

As you can see, Qatar is transitioning to a new stage in terms of the scale of its economy and its role. Development entails certain requirements, and this stage demands the elevation of the citizen's role and awareness of their responsibilities. It also requires openness to new ideas and keeping pace with scientific, technological, and cultural advancement on a global level.

At the same time, as living standards and social welfare improve, some negative manifestations that befall consumer societies begin to emerge - along with a growing tendency toward dependence on the State. We all share the responsibility for the advancement of the human being, his values, and civilizational identity that is authentic without fanaticism, and receptive without alienation and loss. We must encourage the youth to seek meaning and purpose in their lives through work, self-development, and contributing to the good of the nation and society.

We must praise Allah for His blessings, and remember that these blessings endure only through tireless effort to preserve, develop, and invest in them for the benefit of society and future generations. The Almighty said: "And grant you succession in the land and see how you will do.”

In this context, I once again reiterate the importance of family upbringing. I have previously discussed with members of the Shura Council the vital role of the family in the upbringing process and the need for parents to personally undertake the upbringing of their children.



Brothers and sisters,

The State pays great attention to supporting and stimulating the private sector. In this regard, Qatar Development Bank, alongside other relevant government entities, plays a key role in this regard by providing a wide range of financing, insurance, and guarantee programs.

As part of enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector, the State is working on a program aimed at opening investment opportunities in selected projects and assets, thereby creating avenues for the private sector to manage and operate them. This, in turn, strengthens the attraction of foreign investments and increases efficiency in operations and spending across selected vital sectors.

In the field of partnership with the private sector, some ministries - such as the Ministry of Municipality - are seeking to shift from an operational to a regulatory role by assigning certain functions in some areas to the private sector.

Brothers and sisters,

Based on our keenness to develop the justice system in the State and to establish necessary mechanisms ensuring the prompt settlement of lawsuits - as justice delayed is justice denied, as I have mentioned on previous occasions - the Supreme Judicial Council continues its efforts in this regard. Recent statistics on case resolution rate in courts have shown improvement in lawsuit resolution percentages and a reduction in the average duration of litigation - an improvement that has become noticeable to litigants.

Brothers and sisters,

At the level of our foreign policy, and stemming from Qatar's role as an active partner in the international community, we spare no effort in contributing effectively to addressing the challenges facing our Arab and Islamic Ummah - in a way that fulfills the aspirations of our peoples for security, stability, and sustainable development, as well as achieving international peace and security.



Qatar continues to play a significant role internationally through mediation in conflict resolution and in humanitarian efforts. These endeavors have strengthened Qatar's global position and associated its name with its positive and active role. In addition to the humanitarian value of these efforts in resolving conflicts and saving lives for the benefit of humanity as a whole, they also enhance the State's stature and resilience - a fact well understood by our people.



However, this effort has come at a cost. Qatar has been subjected to two condemned and denounced violations of its sovereignty - the first time by Iran and the second by Israel. In the latter incident, the aggression targeted a residential neighborhood, targeting members of the Hamas negotiating delegation. Six people were martyred in the bombing: one Qatari citizen and five of our Palestinian brothers. The entire world condemned both attacks, and Qatar emerged from them stronger and more resilient. Israel, by its aggression against a mediating State and its attempt to assassinate members of a negotiating delegation, has violated all laws and norms governing relations between nations. We have considered this aggression as state terrorism. The global response was so strong that it shocked those who perpetrated it. I refer here to the unanimous UN Security Council statement condemning the aggression and the commendation expressed by all its members - without exception - for Qatar's mediation role.



The statements made by members of the Security Council and the Arab and Islamic Summit Conference have highlighted Qatar's stature on the international stage and the great global appreciation for its role.



What has taken place in the Gaza Strip over the past two years amounts to genocide - a term that encapsulates all atrocities. It is regrettable that international legitimacy remains incapable of enforcing its respect when it comes to the tragedy of our brotherly Palestinian people.



We hereby reaffirm our condemnation of all Israeli violations and practices in Palestine, particularly the transformation of the Gaza Strip into an area unfit for human life, the continued breaches of the ceasefire, the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and the ongoing attempts to Judaize al-Haram al-Sharif. We also reaffirm that the Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian territories and of the unified State of Palestine.



We in our position align with what is being embraced by global public opinion and all peace-loving forces around the world. It stems from a principled stance that rejects all forms of occupation, injustice, and racism - including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia alike. The Palestinian cause is not a matter of terrorism, but rather one of prolonged occupation that must come to an end. This is the foundation of a just peace - a peace that ensures security for both the Palestinian and Israeli peoples.



Until a just settlement of the Palestinian cause is achieved, the international community must provide protection for the Palestinian people, show solidarity with them in their pursuit to obtain their legitimate rights, and ensure that the perpetrators of genocide do not escape accountability.



Since October 2023, the State of Qatar has stepped up its diplomatic efforts to halt the heinous war on the Gaza Strip. It has exerted strenuous efforts in mediation to achieve the recently reached ceasefire, the release of prisoners and hostages, the end of the war, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people.



While we treasure the widespread international solidarity with the Palestinian people and the recognition of the State of Palestine by more than 150 countries, we hope that this approach will contribute to supporting its attainment of full membership in the United Nations without delay or hesitation, ending of the occupation, and establishing a viable Palestinian state.



Thank you.



May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you.