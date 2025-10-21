Power Plan Or Pipe Dream? Vietnam's LNG Target A Headfake For Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) Vietnam has recently unveiled extremely ambitious plans to scale up liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation, aiming to add over 22.5 GW by 2030 to meet local demand but more as a diplomatic overture to the United States to ease trade tensions. But the energized rhetoric risks outpacing reality.

A recent IEEFA briefing underscores a hard limit often omitted from high-level discourse: the severe global shortage of gas turbines. Leading manufacturers GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are now operating with backlog orders that have pushed delivery timelines to 7–8 years or more. Their expansion plans are unlikely to ease wait times significantly in the medium term.

For Vietnam, this bottleneck is not hypothetical. While two LNG projects have announced turbine contracts, they have yet to secure all the required agreements to close the deals. Absent those, construction cannot fully proceed. Meanwhile, IEEFA estimates Vietnam may miss its 2030 combined gas + LNG target by approximately 25.2 GW.