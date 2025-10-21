Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Power Plan Or Pipe Dream? Vietnam's LNG Target A Headfake For Trump

Power Plan Or Pipe Dream? Vietnam's LNG Target A Headfake For Trump


2025-10-21 07:01:24
(MENAFN- Asia Times) Vietnam has recently unveiled extremely ambitious plans to scale up liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation, aiming to add over 22.5 GW by 2030 to meet local demand but more as a diplomatic overture to the United States to ease trade tensions. But the energized rhetoric risks outpacing reality.

A recent IEEFA briefing underscores a hard limit often omitted from high-level discourse: the severe global shortage of gas turbines. Leading manufacturers GE Vernova, Siemens Energy and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are now operating with backlog orders that have pushed delivery timelines to 7–8 years or more. Their expansion plans are unlikely to ease wait times significantly in the medium term.

For Vietnam, this bottleneck is not hypothetical. While two LNG projects have announced turbine contracts, they have yet to secure all the required agreements to close the deals. Absent those, construction cannot fully proceed. Meanwhile, IEEFA estimates Vietnam may miss its 2030 combined gas + LNG target by approximately 25.2 GW.

MENAFN21102025000159011032ID1110225477

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search