Pakistan Reports New Polio Case In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Total Rises To 30 This Year

Pakistan's Health Ministry confirmed a new case of polio in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the country's total to 30 cases in 2025.

Officials said the latest patient is a 12-month-old child from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the total number of cases this year has now reached 19. Symptoms of the disease were first reported on September 28.

Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects children. It enters the body through the mouth and attacks the nervous system, sometimes causing lifelong paralysis or death.

Health authorities reiterated that vaccination remains the only effective protection against the virus and urged parents to ensure their children receive the full polio immunization doses.

Pakistan, alongside Afghanistan, remains one of only two countries in the world where the polio virus continues to circulate despite extensive vaccination efforts supported by global health organizations.

Officials say security challenges and misinformation in remote regions continue to hinder eradication campaigns, leaving children in vulnerable communities at higher risk of infection.

Health experts warned that each new case underscores the importance of sustained vaccination drives, community awareness, and cross-border cooperation with Afghanistan to eliminate the virus entirely.

