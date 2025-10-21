403
Uruguay's Quiet Test Of Global Markets-And Why It Matters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay is quietly canvassing investors for a new sovereign bond, potentially in both pesos and dollars. The outreach-led by Bank of America Securities, HSBC, and Itaú-could be followed by an intermediate-maturity sale.
There may also be a housekeeping exercise to buy back or swap older securities. Think of it less as emergency fundraising and more as portfolio maintenance: smoothing out due dates, locking in money before it's needed, and reducing exposure to the U.S. dollar over time.
The timing is deliberate. The central government estimates it will need $6.326 billion in gross financing in 2025. Rather than wait for markets to turn choppy, officials are testing demand now. They have reason to be confident.
In February, Uruguay sold $1.5 billion of bonds due 2037. In June, it tapped Switzerland 's market for the first time, raising roughly $400 million equivalent in two franc-denominated tranches.
Those deals broadened the investor base and showed Uruguay can place paper beyond its traditional dollar crowd. Behind the headlines is a longer project: de-dollarization and risk control.
About 54% of Uruguay's central-government debt is already in local currency. That matters because dollar debts can swell when the greenback strengthens, straining budgets.
By issuing more in pesos-sometimes even to global investors-Uruguay keeps that risk in check. It helps that the balance sheet is relatively sturdy for the region: gross debt sits near 63% of GDP, net debt around 60%, and the country is firmly investment grade.
What to watch next is not just whether a deal happens, but what it looks like. A peso-linked global bond would signal that international buyers are comfortable taking currency exposure to a small South American economy-evidence of trust that Uruguay's institutions and policy mix will hold.
A liability-management leg would show the government is chipping away at rollover risk before it becomes a problem. For readers outside the country, the lesson is simple: not all Latin American debt stories are crisis stories.
Uruguay is using credibility to buy time and flexibility. If markets stay open to that approach, expect the country to keep nudging its risk profile in the right direction.
