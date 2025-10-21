PVL 2025: Bengaluru Torpedoes Eye Strong Finish To League Stage Against Mumbai Meteors

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 21 (IANS) With both sides already assured of semi-final spots, Bengaluru Torpedoes will aim to finish the league stage on a high when they face Mumbai Meteors in their final Prime Volleyball League powered by Scapia encounter at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

The Torpedoes have been one of the most consistent teams this season, winning five of their six matches so far. However, they come into the contest after a 2-3 defeat to Hyderabad Black Hawks in what was their first loss of the campaign, and will be eager to bounce back and regain momentum ahead of the knockout stage.

Among Bengaluru's top performers this season have been American universal Jalen Penrose and Indian attackers Joel Benjamin and Sethu TR, whose consistent displays have been vital to the team's success.

Mumbai Meteors have enjoyed a similarly strong run, also winning five of their six matches this season to secure a final four position. The exceptional form of Amit Gulia and Norwegian attacker Mathias Loftesnes has aided the Meteors.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bengaluru Torpedoes Head Coach and two-time Olympic medallist David Lee said:

“We've had a good run so far, and while the last game didn't go our way, it's part of the process. The important thing is that we're learning and building and getting better all the time. The group has shown great energy and resilience throughout the season, and there's a lot of confidence in what we can achieve as we head into the playoffs.”

Lee further emphasised the importance of the upcoming fixture, he added:

“Mumbai are a well-organised unit with some excellent individual players, so it'll be a good test for us before the knockout stage. We want to keep pushing ourselves and take that winning mindset into the semi-finals.”