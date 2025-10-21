Konnetix Joins Easydmarc's MSP Program To Enhance Email Security And Deliverability For Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Konnetix, a leading managed service provider based in the UK.

This partnership will help Konnetix's clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Konnetix has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"So far, so straightforward! Setup was simple, the video guides are excellent, and the helpdesk tickets have been really helpful," said Nyckie Ford, Business & Service Improvement Manager at Konnetix.

Gary Williams, Technical Account Manager, added: "EasyDMARC perfectly complements our approach, providing simple, effective protection and complete confidence in our email security."

"We are thrilled to welcome Konnetix to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders' domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Konnetix

Konnetix is a Managed Service Provider delivering IT support and cybersecurity solutions tailored to your business, ensuring it remains secure, efficient, and uninterrupted. Built on trusted IT best practices and the Cyber Essentials framework, Konnetix combines expert support, proactive monitoring, and bespoke technology strategies to ensure clients can focus on growing their business while their IT runs smoothly and safely.



About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC's platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

