Traffic Home Guard Among Two Held For Slapping Female Junior Doctor In Bengal Hospital

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 21 (IANS) A traffic home guard and another person accused of harassing and slapping a female junior doctor at a hospital in West Bengal's Howrah have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at the Uluberia Sarat Chandra Chatterjee Medical College and Hospital on Monday evening.

The traffic home guard has been identified as Sheikh Babulal, who works in Uluberia.

According to police sources, he went to the maternity ward of the hospital with a relative and 10-12 others.

The female junior doctor was working in the maternity ward at that time. After examining the traffic home guard's relative, she went to the hospital restroom and was sitting there when Babulal, along with the others, attacked her.

The junior doctor alleged that one of the attackers twisted her hand while the other allegedly slapped her on the neck. It is alleged that some of the group even threatened to rape her and kill her. Later, the ward nurse and other staff rescued her from the attackers.

The police learnt that the attackers claimed that the relative of the home guard was not treated with due care in the maternity ward. An altercation started from there, and the female junior doctor was targeted for alleged negligence.

The junior doctor lodged a written complaint with the Uluberia police station on Monday night. Based on her complaint, the police started investigating the incident. After the initial investigation, two people, including the accused home guard, were arrested in the morning.

Superintendent of Police, Howrah, Rural, Subimal Paul said: "Two people have been arrested and are being questioned. An investigation into the entire incident has started."