Thamma Movie REVIEW: Did Rashmika Mandanna Scare You? Know Highlights And Drawbacks

There's a buzz that a movie starring Rashmika Mandanna is a minimum guarantee. Now, she has acted in the film `Thamma`. The movie was released today, Tuesday. How is the film?

Rashmika Mandanna, after hits like 'Chhaava' and 'Kubera,' now stars in the Hindi horror-thriller 'Thamma' with Ayushmann Khurrana. Let's see if it's another hit for her.

Historian Alok (Ayushmann) is saved in a forest by Tadaka (Rashmika), a vetala. She falls for him, but their worlds collide, leading to supernatural consequences and a battle for survival.

Part of the Maddock Horror Universe, 'Thamma' lacks the emotional core of its predecessors like 'Stree'. While the concept is good, the execution falters, failing to connect with the audience.

First half's romance and action are engaging, but the comedy falls flat. The second half has twists, but the horror and thrill elements are weak, which is a major drawback for the film.

Rashmika Mandanna is the hero of the film, shining in her role as Tadaka. Ayushmann Khurrana does well, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is impressive, though his role could have been more powerful.

The film is technically solid with great music and visuals. However, the direction fails to create an engaging experience. Final verdict: 'Thamma' fails to deliver both laughs and thrills.