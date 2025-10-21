Oneclickdrive Reports Growing Global Demand For UAE Car Exports

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - OneClickDrive has released new insights from its marketplace data, revealing a steady rise in global demand for car exports from the UAE. Between January and September 2025, export enquiries and international leads have grown across key regions, including Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, confirming the UAE's emerging status as a major hub for pre-owned vehicle exports.







The company's findings highlight that buyers abroad are increasingly attracted to UAE vehicles due to their well-maintained condition, lower mileage, and transparent service histories. Japanese and German brands such as Toyota, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW remain the most sought-after, particularly among importers in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Russia. Interest has also expanded into newer markets, with growing attention from Eastern European and Central Asian car traders.

Unlike previous years, 2025 has seen a shift in buyer behaviour. Instead of bulk purchase requests, international buyers are now making more selective, model-specific enquiries for Dubai export cars, often seeking vehicles with GCC specifications, no accident history, and verified ownership documentation. This trend points to increased buyer awareness and a higher emphasis on trust and quality assurance.

OneClickDrive's export data also indicates a demographic change among buyers. Independent dealers and small-scale garage owners continue to dominate, but there is a noticeable rise in individual overseas buyers exploring direct purchases. These customers are contacting UAE sellers for single-unit exports, aiming for personal use or resale in their home countries with minimal intermediaries.

The report further notes an increase in questions surrounding export procedures such as RTA de-registration, shipping logistics, and customs clearance, suggesting that buyers are becoming more informed about the process. Sellers who provide clear export support, documentation assistance, or shipping coordination tend to receive faster conversions and repeated international leads.

SUVs and 4x4 models, such as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Nissan Patrol, have shown particularly strong export momentum, especially to markets with challenging terrains. Meanwhile, compact sedans like the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord remain consistent exports due to their reliability and ease of maintenance. Luxury models, while niche, are also gaining traction among high-net-worth importers in Europe and Asia seeking unique UAE-spec editions.

"Through our data, it's evident that car exports are gaining global traction," said Mahesh Pagarani, Managing Director of OneClickDrive. "International buyers are actively seeking vehicles from the UAE, drawn by quality, maintenance standards, and value. The export market is no longer limited to dealers. Individual buyers are now directly entering the space."

The findings are based on live export listings, international search trends, and direct lead enquiries recorded on OneClickDrive's platform during the first eight months of 2025. As global awareness of the UAE's automotive export ecosystem grows, the company anticipates continued growth, supported by simplified logistics, digital marketplaces, and rising buyer confidence.

With the final quarter ahead, OneClickDrive expects demand to accelerate, especially as year-end price adjustments and stock clearances create favourable conditions for international buyers looking for export-ready vehicles.

