Sylogist To Host Investor Day On January 22, 2026


2025-10-21 06:06:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Sylogist Ltd. (TSX: SYZ) ("Sylogist" or the "Company"), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, January 22, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario. Presentations will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the event, Sylogist executive leadership will discuss the progress of the Company's three leading SaaS platforms, positioning in the market, customer sentiment, and the effectiveness of the Company's go-to-market strategy with its expanding partner network.

Sylogist's Investor Day is open to the investment community. Interested parties wishing to attend can RSVP for the event by emailing the Company's investor relations team at ....

Presentation at the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Toronto

Sylogist also announced today that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025 in partnership with MicroCapClub on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 9:30am EST at the Arcadian Loft in downtown Toronto.

CEO Bill Wood will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Webcast:

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to over 2,000 public sector customers across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SYZ. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus or at sylogist.

