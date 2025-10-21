Azerbaijan To Begin Satellite Manufacturing, Launches New Space Industry Milestone

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan is set to begin domestic satellite manufacturing in the near future, with the first major steps already underway. Despite challenging geopolitical conditions, a dedicated Research and Development team from Azerbaijan has been undergoing intensive satellite production training in Israel for the past 18 months under the Azersky-2 project.

Azernews reports that this announcement was made by Dunay Bədirxanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos), during the event titled "Opportunities from Space: 10 Years of Contributions of Earth Observation to Socio-Economic Development."

Bədirxanov stated that the design and planning work for a new Spacecraft Development Center - including a satellite production plant and training facilities for future engineers - has been completed. "We have already selected the construction site, and building will begin in the coming months. For satellite launch services, we have chosen SpaceX as our preferred partner," he added.

In a historic move for the country's space sector, Azercosmos has also established its first subsidiary: the Spacecraft Development and Production LLC.“This new company will facilitate the implementation of our satellite manufacturing projects and serve as a critical step toward developing Azerbaijan's independent space industry,” Bədirxanov emphasized.