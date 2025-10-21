Azerbaijan Expands Import Geography Of Oil And Gas Drilling Pipes
Azerbaijan has replaced Russia with Japan for its oil and gas pipeline imports. Among the key suppliers, Japan, Ukraine, and China ranked at the top. Imports from Japan amounted to...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment