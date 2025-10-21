Azerbaijan Expands Import Geography Of Oil And Gas Drilling Pipes

Azerbaijan has replaced Russia with Japan for its oil and gas pipeline imports. Among the key suppliers, Japan, Ukraine, and China ranked at the top. Imports from Japan amounted to...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%